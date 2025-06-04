Julius Malema dismisses ties with Floyd Shivambu after sacking as MK Party secretary-general

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has dismissed any ties with Floyd Shivambu, asserting that the EFF remains focused on their parliamentary work and will not be derailed by former allies.

Speaking to journalists outside the Pretoria home of the late actor Presley Chweneyagae, whom he visited to pay his respects, Malema made it clear that he no longer works with Shivambu and will not engage in his affairs.

“I don’t work with Floyd anywhere, Parliament, or soccer match, or anything. I don’t work with Floyd,” Malema said.

“Angifuni ukuyingena into kaFloyd, Uphi apha?( I don’t want to get involved in Floyd’s issues. Where is he here?) I’m not getting involved. Aya kwini yena (where was he going ), he’s not our problem. We are in Parliament and we are working in Parliament and that’s it. If he comes to Parliament, he will find us rolling.”

Malema’s comments come after Shivambu was removed as the MK Party’s secretary-general and redeployed to Parliament, as announced by the MK Party on Tuesday during a media briefing.

The move follows deepening factional tensions within the party.

IOL previously reported that Shivambu’s removal came after an unsanctioned trip to Malawi to visit self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, an act that reportedly contravened MK Party's Constitution.