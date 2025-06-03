‘You call this leadership?’: DA’s Liam Jacobs grills SAFA president Danny Jordaan over travel expenses

Democratic Alliance’s (DA) member of the portfolio committee on Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, has grilled SAFA president Danny Jordaan on whether he is a responsible leader, over costly travel expenses. Image: Facebook/Liam Jacobs

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP and member of the portfolio committee on Sports, Arts and Culture, Liam Jacobs, who’s known for his tough line of questioning, grilled SAFA President Danny Jordaan over his leadership and travel expenses. The clash occurred during a briefing on SAFA’s 2023/24 annual report, which included audited financial statements and governance issues. Jacobs began his questioning by asking Jordaan, “Do you believe in the concept of democracy? Can you please put your microphone on when you respond?” Jordaan replied, “I'm a product of a struggle for democracy...” Jacobs continued, asking whether Jordaan respected the concept of democracy and if he understood the importance of term limits.

Jordaan, who appeared caught off guard, said, “You're asking me a question that is self-evident,” He added, “I understand it. I was here as a member of Parliament.” Jacobs then pressed Jordaan on his long tenure as SAFA president. “Are you aware that you are one of the longest-serving presidents of any football association on the planet?” Jordaan responded, “It’s not true,” prompting Jacobs to fire back, “Twelve years, almost...”

As tensions rose, Jordaan interjected, “I’m still busy with my interrogation here... They must ask the questions and answer. Just order. Now he's engaging me now.” Committee Chairperson Joe McGluva intervened, urging members to allow questions to be asked and responses to follow in an orderly manner. Fellow committee member PA Marlon Daniels objected to Jacobs’ conduct, particularly pointing his finger at Jordaan. “What I witnessed here is not right. It is absolutely rude for a child to have that kind of conduct toward someone old enough to be his father,” Daniels said. McGluva then asked Jacobs to apologise for the gesture if it had occurred. “I apologise for that,” Jacobs said.

Daniels also withdrew the remark calling Jacobs a “child.” “I’m terribly sorry. I forgot I’m not at home where I deal with my children like that. So I withdrew...” Meanwhile, Jacobs continued with his line of questioning. “Do you consider yourself a responsible leader?” Jordaan initially appeared hesitant but ultimately responded, “The response was yes, Honourable Jacobs.”

Jacobs then raised concerns over Jordaan’s travel expenses, saying, “In my hands, as I sit here, I have got something I know you don’t think I have.” He mentioned trips, including a R131,000 trip to Ivory Coast and London, two visits to Qatar costing R56,000 and R31,000, and a trip to Vietnam for the Oceania Congress from September 29 to October 3, 2023.” “What are we as South Africans doing in Vietnam at an Oceania Congress of an organisation that only has 13 members thousands of kilometres away?” Jacobs asked.

He also mentioned trips to Cameroon for R105,574 and Morocco for R82,833, questioning the value of such spending amid SAFA’s financial strain. However, Jordaan defended the Vietnam trip, saying it was related to South Africa’s bid to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup. “You may know, or you may not know, that South Africa made a bid for hosting the Women’s World Cup. The CEO was with me. Tumi Tlamini was with me,” Jordaan said. “Do you have their costs there? Do you have their flight tickets there? This is a campaign.”