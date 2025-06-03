Speculation mounts over Floyd Shivambu's future as MK Party secretary-general
MK Party secretary general Floyd Shivambu is likely to step down as MKP secretary-general amid internal tensions, but insiders confirm he will retain a key parliamentary role, signaling his continued influence despite mounting leadership criticism and factional disputes.
Image: Siphiwe Emacous Moyo/Independent Newspapers
Speculation is rife that MK Party strongman, Floyd Shivambu, is set to be removed as the party's secretary-general.
Sources, speaking to IOL on condition of anonymity, said that Shivambu is likely to be moved to Parliament as an ordinary member.
MKP leader, Jacob Zuma, is expected to address the media about the matter and other ongoing developments in the party at a press briefing in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.
This comes after the MKP’s national officials convened on Monday to refine and strengthen the organisation's strategic direction.
“Zuma will announce that today during the briefing. He will not be totally out of the party but he will be given a position in parliament,” an insider said.
Another source, said: "Shivambu is much valued in the MKP especially in the leadership so there is no way he is going out. But yes he is out as SG but will be in parliament."
Speaking to IOL, MKP’s national spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, said: “Unfortunately I cannot respond to rumours.”
This comes after MK Party members including Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sombudla, complained about Shivambu’s leadership.
There were allegations that Shivambu planned to bring in additional members from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and "run the party his own way".
Zuma-Sombudla later released a statement apologising for insulting Shivambu and calling him out in public. Tuesday's press briefing by party leader Jacob Zuma comes days after Mzwanele Manyi was removed as the party’s parliamentary chief whip.
It has been reported that Manyi’s removal was prompted by his fallout with deputy president Dr John Hlophe, stemming from the SONA scandal where Manyi reportedly duped Hlophe into delivering a speech under the pretext that it had been supplied by Zuma.
It later emerged that Manyi had allegedly lied, and the two exchanged heated arguments in front of the caucus members in a meeting which many said nearly came to blows.
