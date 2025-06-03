Speculation mounts over Floyd Shivambu's future as MK Party secretary-general

MK Party secretary general Floyd Shivambu is likely to step down as MKP secretary-general amid internal tensions, but insiders confirm he will retain a key parliamentary role, signaling his continued influence despite mounting leadership criticism and factional disputes.

Speculation is rife that MK Party strongman, Floyd Shivambu, is set to be removed as the party's secretary-general.

Sources, speaking to IOL on condition of anonymity, said that Shivambu is likely to be moved to Parliament as an ordinary member.

MKP leader, Jacob Zuma, is expected to address the media about the matter and other ongoing developments in the party at a press briefing in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after the MKP’s national officials convened on Monday to refine and strengthen the organisation's strategic direction.

“Zuma will announce that today during the briefing. He will not be totally out of the party but he will be given a position in parliament,” an insider said.