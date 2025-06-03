South African national Kim Towne tragically killed in the US, confirms Dirco

Government has confirmed the death of a South African national in the US. Image: GCIS / File

The South African government has confirmed with “deep sadness” the death of South African national Kim Towne, who was killed by her husband, Alexander Towne, in the US last week. It is believed that the incident occurred in West Virginia. International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, has extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

In a statement, Lamola's spokesperson, Chrispin Phiri, stated that South Africa’s embassy in Washington, D.C was providing full consular assistance to the family. “The circumstances surrounding this tragic death remain under active investigation by the relevant United States authorities. “Out of respect for the ongoing investigative process, the sensitivity of the matter, and the privacy of the grieving family, the South African Government will not be providing further detailed commentary at this time,” Lamola said.

Speaking to IOL, AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, said this was a terrible incident, conveying his condolences to the family. However, when asked whether they have received any formal communication or correspondence from US authorities, Kriel said: “Not even the South African government reports to us the large number of incidents where people are murdered or tortured on South African farms.” “So I can't see why a foreign government would report to us on an incident that has no relation to anything that AfriForum does.” IOL reported last week that the individual was strangled to death following a domestic dispute. Her husband has been charged with second-degree murder. Fairfax County Police said in a statement that Alexander was taken into custody without bail following the death of Kim, who is originally from Cape Town, South Africa. "On May 24 at 7:48 pm, officers responded to a domestic incident inside a residence of Bromall Court in Chantilly. "The suspect reported that he had assaulted and killed his wife."