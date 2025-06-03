SASCOC president Barry Hendricks kicked out of committee meeting after refusing to apologise for remarks

Barry Hendricks was expelled from a parliamentary meeting after refusing to retract claims that committee members were using the session to boost online visibility

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) president Barry Hendricks was ejected from the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture meeting on Wednesday for refusing to apologise after accusing some members of using the meetings to boost their social media profiles.

Hendricks comments were aimed at DA MP Liam Jacobs. However, the chairperson defended Jacobs, saying he was serving his constituency.

Hendricks made the comments during a briefing on the South African Football Association’s (SAFA) 2023/24 annual report, which included the latest audited financial statements and governance issues.



SAFA president Danny Jordaan and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

“So, my apologies, Chairperson. There’s an important matter I need to raise regarding my perception of the portfolio committee after four engagements,” Hendricks said when asked to provide an overview of SAFA.

“I want to know whether any members here have a conflict of interest, whether they belong to a football club, professional or amateur."

His question was met with discomfort from other members.