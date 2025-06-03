SASCOC president Barry Hendricks kicked out of committee meeting after refusing to apologise for remarks
Barry Hendricks was expelled from a parliamentary meeting after refusing to retract claims that committee members were using the session to boost online visibility
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) president Barry Hendricks was ejected from the Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture meeting on Wednesday for refusing to apologise after accusing some members of using the meetings to boost their social media profiles.
Hendricks comments were aimed at DA MP Liam Jacobs. However, the chairperson defended Jacobs, saying he was serving his constituency.
Hendricks made the comments during a briefing on the South African Football Association’s (SAFA) 2023/24 annual report, which included the latest audited financial statements and governance issues.
SAFA president Danny Jordaan and other senior officials were present at the meeting.
“So, my apologies, Chairperson. There’s an important matter I need to raise regarding my perception of the portfolio committee after four engagements,” Hendricks said when asked to provide an overview of SAFA.
“I want to know whether any members here have a conflict of interest, whether they belong to a football club, professional or amateur."
His question was met with discomfort from other members.
“Are you implying someone has an interest?” Chairperson Joe Mcuva asked.
“No, I’m simply asking if there is a conflict of interest,” Hendricks replied.
He said such disclosures should be made at every meeting involving major sports federations, including basketball and cricket, to ensure transparency.
ANC portfolio committee member Matsholo Mmolotsane expressed surprise and concern.
“It’s surprising the SASCOC president is asking this now when he never has before,” she said.
“It seems like he knows something we don’t, and we won’t be happy about that.”
Another member criticised Hendricks for what he described as delaying tactics.
“We’re not kids. The president must come clean with his question. We have a lot to attend to, and there’s no time to waste.”
Another ANC member, Gaolatlhe Kgabo, urged Hendricks to avoid vague statements.
“We understand conflict of interest. We make declarations honourably. But in future, don’t make accusations without addressing them clearly,” Kgabo said.
DA’s Liam Jacobs suggested Hendricks was stalling.
“I may play the fool, but I don’t play football. This seems like a delay tactic,” Jacobs said.
Hendricks responded: “It applies to everyone, including the committee. This is a serious matter. Some members are using these meetings to boost their social media profiles. Mr. Jacobs...”
The chairperson interrupted and called on him to focus on the content of the meeting.
“Can we focus on the content SASCOC has to provide? We cannot dictate how members manage their public profiles. Let’s deal with SAFA and the department, and then interrogate the issues.”
Despite this, Hendricks continued his comments. When members demanded an apology for his social media remarks, he refused.
He was subsequently asked to leave the meeting for his tactics and refusal to apologise.
Meanwhile, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie was absent from the meeting due to an official visit to Brazil.
The members also expressed concern about his absence, accusing him of failing to account for his department.
