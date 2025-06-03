MK Party axes Floyd Shivambu as SG over controversial visit with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Floyd Shivambu has been removed as MKP Secretary-General. Image: Tumi Pakkies

The Jacob Zuma-led MK Party (MKP) has fired Floyd Shivambu from his Secretary-General position for an unsanctioned visit with controversial Malawian fugitive Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who fled South Africa in 2020. Bushiri and his wife Mary fled the country in 2020 after being granted bail on charges including fraud and money laundering. A Malawian court recently granted South Africa's request to extradite the couple to face charges, including rape and fraud, and they have indicated their intention to appeal. In a statement read by the party’s national chairperson Nkosinathi Nhleko, the party said Shivambu’s visit to Bushiri was not sanctioned by the party and violated its' constitution. The party also announced that Shivambu will be redeployed to parliament.

Jacob Zuma attended the press conference to announce Shivambu's axing on Tuesday in Durban and there were signs before the conference even started that Shivambu no longer part of the top leadership - he chose to sit closer to the media contingent and away from Zuma. “On Monday, President Jacob Zuma met with the National Officials of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, to reflect on the state of the organisation. As part of the deliberations of the national officials, the matter pertaining to the recent trip undertaken by the Secretary General Floyd Shivambu to Malawi was reflected upon. "After lengthy discussions and considerable inputs from the national officials, it was concluded that the actions by (Shivambu) were found to be against the spirit and the prescripts of the MK Party Constitution. Most specifically, Section 3 (j) under “Offences”, which stipulates the following: j) Undertaking international trips and participating in activities and programmes that are opposed to the agenda of the MK Party or an allied party,” Nhleko said, reading from the statement

In addition, the party said the visit came after the Republic of Malawi’s Chief Resident Magistrate delivered a ruling that granted South Africa request for extradition. “Based on the deliberations by the National Officials, it was reaffirmed that the trip was not an officially sanctioned programme of the organisation or the President, which therefore goes against the constitution of the party. "Due to the serious nature of this matter and its implications for the party, its image, values and principles, The President and the national officials were left with no other option but to act swiftly in addressing this matter,” Nhleko said.

Shivambu joined the MKP from the EFF in August last year and was immediately appointed as the national organiser, in November he was elevated to the position Secretary-General. In response, Shivambu said he had accepted that he had been removed as Secretary-General, saying he regretted his decision to go to Malawi. He also thanked Zuma for entrusting him with high positions in the party.