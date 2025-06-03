Jacob Zuma denies genocide claims in South Africa, criticises Donald Trump

Former president Jacob Zuma has affirmed that there is no genocide in South Africa, describing US President Donald Trump as a loudmouth who doesn’t know what he is talking about.

“There is no genocide in South Africa, nothing, absolutely nothing. I take it that when people talk about genocide, it is when many people die. There is nothing of that nature in South Africa," said Zuma during a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday.

“[Trump] just talks when he wants to talk, anything. I thought he would know better what genocide is. Now, for him to say so, it's just a joke really,” he added.