Floyd Shivambu's redeployment indicates internal conflict in the MK Party - analysts
Floyd Shivambu was redeployed from secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) to Parliament.
Political analysts say the recent redeployment of Floyd Shivambu from secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) to Parliament signals internal tensions, strategic shifts, and unresolved questions about the party’s future leadership structure.
Shivambu’s removal follows a controversial, unsanctioned visit to self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi and deepening factional divisions within the party’s upper ranks.
This comes after President Jacob Zuma and MK’s National Officials met on Monday to reflect on the state of the organisation and specifically address Shivambu’s conduct.
According to the party, the trip violated Section 3(j) of its Constitution, which prohibits international engagements not aligned with MK’s agenda. In an official statement, the party said:
“It was reaffirmed that the trip was not an officially sanctioned programme of the organisation or the President, which therefore goes against the constitution of the party. The President and the National Officials were left with no other option but to act swiftly in addressing this matter.”
Shivambu will now be redeployed to the National Assembly, with the party citing his extensive parliamentary experience as a key reason.
“We believe that his redeployment will strengthen the MK Party caucus as the Official Opposition,” read the party statement.
But analysts suggest the move also reflects broader political maneuvering. Political analyst Siyabonga Ntombela from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) believes Shivambu’s departure from the secretary-general role was likely influenced by both performance and internal conflict.
“Floyd has done his work in the party to develop party policies, and conceptualising election documents etc. Now is the time to be rewarded but also to go and ‘face Malema’ so to speak,” said Ntombela.
“Another factor is the tension between Floyd, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and those in the party who are unhappy with the SG. My money is with Mzwanele Manyi, who is likely to take Floyd Shivambu’s space.”
Professor Theo Neethling also added that Shivambu’s political future within MK remains precarious.
“Floyd Shivambu appears poised to take up a seat in Parliament, but questions remain about his long-term political survival within the MK Party.
''Shivambu’s removal as secretary general came shortly after his controversial visit to self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri in Malawi, a move that drew criticism from within the party and reportedly lacked Zuma’s support.”
According to Neethling, MK’s internal instability runs deeper, referencing “ongoing controversy” under Zuma’s leadership, including the replacement of 15 MPs in August 2024.
Another UKZN political analyst, Zwakhele Ndlovu, highlighted the party’s pattern of rotating leadership and underlying ethnic tensions.
“Shivambu is the third SG of the party, which is less than 2 years. It doesn't come as a surprise. Some say Shivambu is not an ideal SG for a party that received 95% of its electoral support from Zulu speakers. We know that Zuma’s daughter has criticised Shivambu before and called him Johnny-come-late.”
''This is a party that is notorious for chopping and changing leaders.''
Meanwhile, questions remain over who will replace Shivambu. While the party has not made an announcement, the name of Mzwanele Manyi has surfaced in political speculation, despite his own recent removal as chief whip following reported tensions with Deputy President Dr John Hlophe.
