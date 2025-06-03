Floyd Shivambu's redeployment indicates internal conflict in the MK Party - analysts

Floyd Shivambu was redeployed from secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) to Parliament.

Political analysts say the recent redeployment of Floyd Shivambu from secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) to Parliament signals internal tensions, strategic shifts, and unresolved questions about the party’s future leadership structure.

Shivambu’s removal follows a controversial, unsanctioned visit to self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi and deepening factional divisions within the party’s upper ranks.

This comes after President Jacob Zuma and MK’s National Officials met on Monday to reflect on the state of the organisation and specifically address Shivambu’s conduct.

According to the party, the trip violated Section 3(j) of its Constitution, which prohibits international engagements not aligned with MK’s agenda. In an official statement, the party said:

“It was reaffirmed that the trip was not an officially sanctioned programme of the organisation or the President, which therefore goes against the constitution of the party. The President and the National Officials were left with no other option but to act swiftly in addressing this matter.”

Shivambu will now be redeployed to the National Assembly, with the party citing his extensive parliamentary experience as a key reason.