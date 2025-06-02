Reviving KZN EFF: New provincial secretary's strategy for local government elections

The newly appointed EFF provincial secretary in KwaZulu-Natal Vukani Ndlovu has vowed to revive the party ahead of the local government elections. Image: Supplied

As part of the plan to revitalise the Economic Freedom Fighters in KwaZulu-Natal ahead of next year's local government elections, the newly appointed provincial secretary said they are working on strategies to revive the party's prospects. Vukani Ndlovu, who is currently a councillor in the eThekwini Municipality, has been entrusted with the mammoth task of turning around the party's fortunes in the province ahead of next year’s crucial elections. He was appointed last month in the place of Nkululeko Ngubane, whose tenure as a secretary has seen the party performing poorly in by-elections - an important barometer used by parties to gauge their potential performance in future elections. The party also removed provincial treasurer, Waken Chuma.

In an exclusive interview, Ndlovu said he will be issuing invitations soon to his Provincial Executive Committee to converge and discuss plans for the elections. He said since taking over as secretary, he has managed to identify the challenges that contributed to the party's poor performance in last year's national and general elections and he wants to discuss this with the provincial leadership. “In my analysis, I think I have already found what led to the poor performance but I will first share that with my provincial team and discuss how to correct the wrongs of the past as well as craft new strategies. I want the EFF to win a couple of wards in next year’s elections so we do not want to rely only on PR councillors. We must control wards to champion service delivery for our communities,” said Ndlovu.