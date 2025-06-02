Flight Engineer shortage cripples South African Air Force's critical missions Image: SANDF/Dean Wingrin

A brewing crisis within the South African Air Force (SAAF) is putting national security at risk, as a shortage of Flight Engineers (FEs) cripples the operational capacity of the SANDF’s most vital aircraft. Despite recent government promises of increased military funding, insiders warn that the Air Force’s ability to defend the country could be severely compromised without urgent action on personnel issues. At the heart of this issue is the iconic Oryx AS32 helicopter - a medium utility helicopter that has become the backbone of the SANDF’s aerial capabilities. Notably, this aircraft is used for critical missions, including troop transport, logistical support, and even presidential flights. The helicopter that ferries South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa during his official duties is none other than the Oryx, a symbol of national sovereignty.

However, one military insider revealed, “This aircraft cannot operate without Flight Engineers. The unsung heroes keep these machines flying safely and efficiently.” Sources say the problem stems from recent industrial action by FEs nationwide. Fewer than five FEs are willing to fly, having downed tools over allowances they say are grossly insufficient and misclassified. “They’re considered technicians now, not flight crew, and their allowances have been cut,” explained a senior officer who requested anonymity. This industrial action has cascading effects: pilots cannot maintain currency without FEs, and aspiring helicopter pilots cannot complete their training due to the lack of experienced FEs. “We have a backlog of student pilots waiting for years to start their flying hours,” the source added. “This situation could leave us with a generation of not current or qualified pilots - a ticking time bomb for operational readiness.”

Sources added that the fallout isn’t just internal; it’s costing the state millions. He stated that with only four FEs remaining in the country, the SANDF is forced to fly them across provinces - from Durban to Pretoria and Cape Town to assist with operations - often at great expense, including hotel costs and logistical arrangements. “Many FEs are resigning, lured by higher salaries overseas, particularly in Middle Eastern countries, further depleting the fragile workforce.” “Despite the billions invested in recruitment, we are losing personnel for free,” lamented an insider. “The allowances are less than R5,000 - less than many civilian technicians earn elsewhere.” In response, SANDF spokesperson Prince Tshabalala acknowledged the seriousness of the issue:

"Flight Engineers are a critical part of our aircrew. Without them, critical missions cannot be executed fully, and our operational readiness is impacted," he said. "Currently, the SANDF operates at approximately 40% capacity, but once the budgeting process is complete, we will address these operational requirements." Tshabalala also mentioned ongoing efforts to review allowances and implement training initiatives through military academies to bolster FE numbers. He stated that the SANDF is committed to the nation's security and is working with the Portfolio Committee on Defence to increase the defense budget as a percentage of GDP. South African National Defence Union Secretary advocate Pikkie did not respond to IOL.

The SANDF is currently grappling with critical issues of underfunding, aging equipment, personnel shortages, and low morale. Among other issues Highlighting the crisis, soldiers deployed in Goma as part of the Southern African Development Community Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), 18 SADC soldiers - including 14 South Africans - were killed in clashes with M23 rebels. The resulting summit in Harare led to the decision to terminate the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), citing worsening security and the need for a phased withdrawal.