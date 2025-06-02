Gertrude Shope dies troubled by South Africa’s decline, Mbeki urges action to honour her legacy

Former President Thabo Mbeki urges the country to honour stalwart Gertrude Shope’s unwavering commitment to democracy, peace and developments.

ANC stalwart, Gertrude Shope, died not happy about the current state of South Africa, according to former President Thabo Mbeki.

Mbeki spoke to journalists on the sidelines of Shope’s funeral service at Wits University, Johannesburg on Saturday, expressing the fellow comrade’s life.

He was among the dignitaries at the funeral. The 99-year-old Shope died last week.

"I know that she was very, very unhappy about the negative developments in the country. I am saying, as we say goodbye to her, we need to make a commitment that we will help to address those challenges so that we build that South Africa she fought for and died for."