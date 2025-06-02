Gertrude Shope dies troubled by South Africa’s decline, Mbeki urges action to honour her legacy
Former President Thabo Mbeki urges the country to honour stalwart Gertrude Shope’s unwavering commitment to democracy, peace and developments.
Image: RSA Presidency/X
ANC stalwart, Gertrude Shope, died not happy about the current state of South Africa, according to former President Thabo Mbeki.
Mbeki spoke to journalists on the sidelines of Shope’s funeral service at Wits University, Johannesburg on Saturday, expressing the fellow comrade’s life.
He was among the dignitaries at the funeral. The 99-year-old Shope died last week.
"I know that she was very, very unhappy about the negative developments in the country. I am saying, as we say goodbye to her, we need to make a commitment that we will help to address those challenges so that we build that South Africa she fought for and died for."
Mbeki, paid tribute to ,Shope, lauding her as an exemplary leader whose unwavering dedication contributed significantly to South Africa’s liberation and pursuit of peace.
He described her as a selfless and visionary figure who worked tirelessly to build a better future for the nation.
Mbeki emphasised the importance of preserving and sharing Shope’s legacy, underscoring that her life and contributions should be remembered and celebrated by all South Africans.
As an educator and trade unionist, Shope was widely recognised for her pivotal role in championing women's rights and advancing gender equality.
Her passing comes at a time when South Africa continues to grapple with numerous socio-economic challenges, including high unemployment, crime, corruption, poverty, a rising cost of living, a worsening water crisis, and persistent inequality—particularly gender-based violence.
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa also praised Shope for her contributions to the country’s democracy and enhancing workers' rights.
