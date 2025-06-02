Cyril Ramaphosa's Basic Education Employment Initiative empowers 200,000 youth

President Ramaphosa celebrates 200,000 young South Africans starting work at schools through the Basic Education Employment Initiative, gaining vital skills and experience for future opportunities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the return of the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI), describing it as a vital pathway to work experience and skills development for South Africa’s youth.

In his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa highlighted that around 200,000 young people are starting jobs at over 20,000 schools across the country.

“Today marks the ‘first day at school’ for about 200,000 young people; they are not arriving at school as learners, but as working adults,” he said.

This marks the fifth phase of the BEEI, South Africa’s largest youth employment programme, now funded by the UIF Labour Activation Programme and national government.

The initiative, a key component of the Presidential Employment Stimulus launched in 2020, returns after a year’s pause, aiming to bring “hope, energy and incomes” to areas where job opportunities are often scarce.

The programme provides participants with essential work skills, including time management, teamwork, IT, administration, and problem-solving.