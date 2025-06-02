Cyril Ramaphosa's Basic Education Employment Initiative empowers 200,000 youth
President Ramaphosa celebrates 200,000 young South Africans starting work at schools through the Basic Education Employment Initiative, gaining vital skills and experience for future opportunities.
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the return of the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI), describing it as a vital pathway to work experience and skills development for South Africa’s youth.
In his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa highlighted that around 200,000 young people are starting jobs at over 20,000 schools across the country.
“Today marks the ‘first day at school’ for about 200,000 young people; they are not arriving at school as learners, but as working adults,” he said.
This marks the fifth phase of the BEEI, South Africa’s largest youth employment programme, now funded by the UIF Labour Activation Programme and national government.
The initiative, a key component of the Presidential Employment Stimulus launched in 2020, returns after a year’s pause, aiming to bring “hope, energy and incomes” to areas where job opportunities are often scarce.
The programme provides participants with essential work skills, including time management, teamwork, IT, administration, and problem-solving.
It also ensures young people “add real value, enhancing the learning environment for learners and strengthening learning outcomes.”
Participants take on roles aligned with school priorities, from Curriculum Assistants helping teachers in the classroom to Reading Champions, Lab Assistants, IT support, and those maintaining school infrastructure or leading extracurricular activities.
Ramaphosa quoted former participant Sibongile Joni, who now works at an NGO, as an example of the programme’s success.
She advised new participants to: ''Be reliable: your consistency builds trust. Be willing to learn, ask questions, accept feedback and grow daily. Take initiative: if something needs to be done, do it without waiting to be told.
''Treat every task as important, no matter how small, because excellence in the small things builds your reputation. Always be professional: your attitude, respect and conduct matter. Build strong relationships with staff and learners. People open doors for those they trust and enjoy working with. Lastly, make the most of the training offered, they equip you with the skills you’ll need for your next step.
“These young people will leave the school environment having shown up, contributed and made a difference,” Ramaphosa said.
He urged employers to “give them their next opportunity, mentor their enthusiasm, help take their potential to the next level.”
Ramaphosa also emphasised the need to support youth entrepreneurship: “We need to find new ways to support those who want to create their own jobs, to connect them to finance, training, markets and networks.”
While celebrating those selected, Ramaphosa acknowledged the many who were not. He affirmed the government’s commitment to expanding opportunities: “We still have much more to do to address the plight of young people.”
“This is but one initiative that seeks to address the youth unemployment challenge. It is up to all of us in society to give them the opportunities they need to thrive.”
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
IOL Politics
Related Topics: