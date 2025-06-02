Corruption and Mismanagement | The legacy facing NFVF's next CEO

Navigating Instability: The Future of the National Film & Video Foundation Image: Liam Daniel

Industry insiders have warned that whoever steps into the role of CEO at the National Film & Video Foundation (NFVF) will be inheriting a legacy marred by allegations of corruption, mismanagement, and ongoing legal battles, raising questions about its future stability and credibility within the South African film industry. The NFVF's leadership cycle has spiralled into chaos in less than a year. Vincent Blennies, who was appointed as the CEO of the foundation just last week, has abruptly resigned, citing personal reasons. His departure comes less than a year after the resignation of his predecessor, Acting CEO Thobeka Mayinje, who left amid an investigation into multiple allegations. Sources within the organisation suggest that these upheavals are symptomatic of deeper, systemic issues. Earlier this year, reports by IOL revealed troubling allegations against the NFVF, including the improper appointment of council members without adequate consultation, the allocation of funds to individuals with internal connections, and allegations of conflicts of interest influencing project decisions.

Industry players’ calls to audit the foundation also intensified, with industry stakeholders demanding greater transparency and accountability. Despite these concerns, Skhumbuzo Mvelase, the foundation’s council spokesperson, defended the organisation amid the resignation of the CEO. When questioned about the ongoing instability, Mvelase stated: “The CEO, Mr Vincent Blennies, resigned for personal reasons. The council, which appoints the CEO, respects his decision.” However, sources within the NFVF warn that the next CEO will have to grapple with significant challenges. “The next leader will inherit a foundation plagued by long-standing issues, including questions about governance, transparency, and the equitable distribution of funds,” said one insider. “Rebuilding trust within the industry will be paramount.”

On allegations of lack of adequate funding following reports of nepotism, Mvelase highlighted that the NFVF disbursed R132 million in April to support film production, festivals, and distribution initiatives and that current funding calls remain open for industry applicants. Industry voices echo this concern. Cape Town-based writer and director Weeam Williams expressed her apprehension. “Any individual stepping into the CEO role will inherit substantial issues related to corruption, nepotism, and ongoing legal proceedings. “This situation has caused deep frustration among filmmakers who feel excluded from decision-making processes. The structure of the NFVF needs a complete overhaul to restore credibility.”

Williams added that industry stakeholders have repeatedly attempted to engage with the NFVF through mediation but have yet to receive a response. “Our goal, through organisations like the African Film DAO, is to find an amicable resolution that promotes transparency, merit-based funding, and a truly representative governance structure,” she said. Following Blennies' resignation, the Foundation issued a statement confirming that he stepped down from his role as CEO on May 27, 2025, just a month after his appointment in April. “Rest assured that we, as your Council, are addressing the matter with the Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture (DSAC) and continue to work towards ensuring stability and growth within our organisation. “Council encourages staff to keep a positive outlook, despite our challenges, and rest assured that we will communicate all relevant updates timeously.”