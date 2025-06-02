‘A champion of peace’: Political leaders unite in mourning the IFP's slain Petros Sithole

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) have condemned the brutal killing of the IFP's Member of Parliament Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was allegedly assassinated in Katlehong, Gauteng on Saturday evening.

Political parties have called on the police to move swiftly in finding the IFP’s Petros Sithole’s killers.

The ANC and EFF said the country lost a dedicated public servant.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) described Sithole’s passing as a great loss to the nation, calling him a dedicated and selfless public servant, while the African National Congress (ANC) hailed him as a true patriot.

“We are deeply disturbed by the violent and senseless killing of a public representative.The assassination of Sithole, a long-standing leader within the IFP, is a tragedy that calls for urgent and thorough intervention by law enforcement,” the EFF said in a statement.

The ANC in Parliament was described as a true champion of peace and unity and could embrace the diversity of Parliament.

“Sithole possessed the highest qualities of leadership in parliament and outside. He exhibited outstanding maturity, fairness, and respect for other people’s views,” the ANC said.