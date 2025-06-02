‘A champion of peace’: Political leaders unite in mourning the IFP's slain Petros Sithole
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) have condemned the brutal killing of the IFP's Member of Parliament Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was allegedly assassinated in Katlehong, Gauteng on Saturday evening.
Political parties have called on the police to move swiftly in finding the IFP’s Petros Sithole’s killers.
The ANC and EFF said the country lost a dedicated public servant.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) described Sithole’s passing as a great loss to the nation, calling him a dedicated and selfless public servant, while the African National Congress (ANC) hailed him as a true patriot.
“We are deeply disturbed by the violent and senseless killing of a public representative.The assassination of Sithole, a long-standing leader within the IFP, is a tragedy that calls for urgent and thorough intervention by law enforcement,” the EFF said in a statement.
The ANC in Parliament was described as a true champion of peace and unity and could embrace the diversity of Parliament.
“Sithole possessed the highest qualities of leadership in parliament and outside. He exhibited outstanding maturity, fairness, and respect for other people’s views,” the ANC said.
Sithole was killed on Saturday night during a meeting with the party at the Buyafuthi Hostel in Katlehong, east of Johannesburg.
However, the IFP believes that Sithole was assassinated despite details being sketchy at the moment.
Investigations are ongoing into the incident and the IFP has left everything to the police to “bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.”
“Sithole was a hard-working servant leader of the people and our country. We have lost a trusted patriot and a diligent leader of the IFP.”
According to police reports, three gunmen opened fire on a group, killing Sithole and injuring two others.
Known in political circles as KP, Sithole was widely respected for dedicating much of his 68 years to public service.
A lifelong member of the IFP, he began his political career as a councillor in Ekurhuleni and rose through the ranks to become the party’s deputy chief whip in Parliament.
