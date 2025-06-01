Tragic assassination of IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole in Gauteng sparks national concern

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has confirmed the death of Member of Parliament Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was allegedly assassinated in Katlehong, Gauteng on Saturday evening. He was 68 years old.

IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa described the incident as shocking and devastating. "It is with shock, sadness, and utter grief that the IFP announces the untimely passing of Mr Sithole, who was assassinated by unknown assailants," he said in a statement.

Sithole was a long-standing member of the IFP's National Council and served as the Party's Deputy Chief Whip in Parliament. Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but the IFP has urged law enforcement to act swiftly and decisively.

"It is the IFP's expectation that law enforcement agencies will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice," Hlengwa added.