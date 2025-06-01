Tragic assassination of IFP MP Khethamabala Sithole in Gauteng sparks national concern
Tragic death of IFP's Khethamabala Petros Sithole raises alarm over political violence.
Image: IFP
The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has confirmed the death of Member of Parliament Khethamabala Petros Sithole, who was allegedly assassinated in Katlehong, Gauteng on Saturday evening. He was 68 years old.
IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa described the incident as shocking and devastating. "It is with shock, sadness, and utter grief that the IFP announces the untimely passing of Mr Sithole, who was assassinated by unknown assailants," he said in a statement.
Sithole was a long-standing member of the IFP's National Council and served as the Party's Deputy Chief Whip in Parliament. Details surrounding the incident remain unclear, but the IFP has urged law enforcement to act swiftly and decisively.
"It is the IFP's expectation that law enforcement agencies will spare no effort to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice," Hlengwa added.
Sithole joined the IFP in his youth and held several senior roles within the party, including serving as the Gauteng Provincial Chairperson.
He was previously a councillor in Ekurhuleni and briefly served in the Gauteng Legislature from 2009 to 2010 before being redeployed to the National Assembly, where he had served since.
"Sithole was a hard-working servant leader of the people and our country. We have lost a trusted patriot and a diligent leader," Hlengwa said. "The IFP is poorer today with Jobe's passing, and South Africa has lost a good man who served his country par excellence."
The IFP extended its deepest condolences to the Sithole family.
The Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies chairperson Khusela Sangoni Diko, said that Sithole contributed immensely to the committee's work and dedicated his entire energy to changing ordinary people’s lives, particularly those in rural areas.
“He was loved and well-respected by many within the committee and the ICT sector,” she said.
Sangoni Diko added; "The committee is poorer today with Jobe’s passing, and South Africa has lost a good man who served his country par excellence. The committee extends its sincerest condolences to the Sithole Family and his political home, IFP. Rest in peace, Jobe uBaba Wethu”.
IOL Politics
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
Related Topics: