Joburg in decay | Johannesburg’s water woes and the quest for dignity

Despite Johannesburg being one of South Africa’s wealthiest metropolitan municipalities, with a budget of R80.3 billion in the previous financial year, the water crisis persists, says the writer. Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

South Africa’s economic engine, Johannesburg - water, the most basic necessity, is becoming a luxury where many residents across the city have woken up to dry taps, empty buckets, and a growing sense of despair. The water crisis gripping the City of Johannesburg is not just an infrastructure failure—it is a humanitarian emergency threatening the dignity, health, and livelihood of millions. The crisis did not begin overnight. Years of underinvestment in infrastructure, rapid urbanisation, climate change, and governance failures have culminated in a perfect storm.

Reservoirs are running dry, pipes are bursting from neglect, and power failures at pumping stations have crippled already fragile water supply systems. In areas such as Brixton, Hursthill, and parts of Soweto and the south, residents have faced water outages stretching over several days or even weeks, forcing them to queue for water from roaming tankers or rely on unsafe alternative sources.

Joburg Water has called on residents to use water sparingly as it is experiencing severe pressure at the reservoirs and towers due to increased water consumption. Image: Bhekikhaya Mabaso / Independent Newspapers

For many, the turning point came in early 2024, when Rand Water—the bulk supplier for Gauteng—warned that demand had begun to consistently outstrip supply. With reservoirs unable to recover due to excessive consumption and frequent load shedding hampering pump stations, the system buckled under pressure. The city was forced to impose rolling water outages in an attempt to manage dwindling resources. Joburg Mayor, Dada Morero, has stepped up to confront the growing crisis head-on. In recent statements, Morero acknowledged that the city’s infrastructure is operating beyond capacity and must undergo an urgent overhaul.

He has outlined a multi-phase recovery plan, including the replacement of aging water mains, better pressure management systems, and the use of smart meters to reduce water losses. The city is also ramping up public education campaigns to encourage residents to reduce consumption, emphasising that the crisis is a shared burden. In 2023, Rand Water had pledged to invest R28 billion over the next decade to upgrade its infrastructure and build new reservoirs to increase supply. The water utility emphasised the need for a shift in consumption behaviour, pointing out that Gauteng residents consume, on average, 300 liters of water per person per day—nearly double the global average. Rand Water is working closely with municipalities to implement technical upgrades and manage water distribution more equitably.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa has also weighed in, calling the situation “deeply concerning” and promising national support. During a visit to the city council earlier this year, Ramaphosa affirmed that water security is now a priority for the national government. Ramaphosa announced that he would introduce the presidential task team to help the city tackle its problems, especially now that the G20 summit will be held in Johannesburg. “We are proposing the establishment of the presidential Johannesburg working group. What this means is that the situation here in Johannesburg has led you to invite the president into your council chamber. I am now here. “We are going to work together to rebuild Johannesburg and take it back to its glory days,” Ramaphosa said. Last week, The 38-kilometre tunnel, Ash River which runs from Lesotho to South Africa via the Free State, was officially opened by the Department of Water led by Minister Pemmy Majodina and Sanitation, Free State Government and other state holders. This was the Lesotho Highlands Water Project which was created to provide water in the country to curb the water shortage.

WARNING: Video contains swearing at the end

Speaking to IOL, ActionSA said it was gravely concerned about the current man-made water crisis that has plagued the city. The party has been vocal about the water crisis in the city since they joined the council. “The R27 billion infrastructure backlog has been on our radar for a very long time. The water crisis is, however, as a result of years of neglect,” chairperson of EISD, Vhengani Munyayi said. Munyayi stated that the issue was not just poor coordination among key stakeholders, but a mere lack of oversight and lack of appetite to address this issue. “From the explanation we get from Rand Water, it is evident that they supply enough water to Joburg Water, however, aging dams that lose water, pipes that lose water coupled with illegal water connection is a challenge,” he said.