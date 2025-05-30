Remembering Douglas Gibson: Tributes at the memorial service

Former DA chief whip and ambassador to Thailand, Douglas Gibson, has been described as a “loyal soldier of the party”. Image: Leon Muller / Independent Newspapers

DA leader John Steenhuisen described the party’s former chief whip and ambassador to Thailand, Douglas Gibson, as a “loyal soldier of the party” whose relentless commitment set a benchmark as a chief whip. “He lived and slept politics and determination and drive to make sure that his party prevailed is something that never lost me,” Steenhuisen said at the memorial service held in Parliament on Friday.

Gibson passed away recently at the age of 82. He served as South Africa’s ambassador to Thailand between 2008 and 2012. Gibson, who served as an MP from 1994 until 2008, was a lawyer by profession.

Steenhuisen described him not only as a man of “incredible intellect” but also as a man who knew how to play the ball and not the man. He said Gibson liked to raise others to the light as well. “It was evident at the time that he spent here and walked these hallowed halls, and he played a big role in asserting the role of the opposition in a democratic Parliament, and as much as those who seek to play the role in shaping Parliament what an opposition should look like,” he said.

Steenhuisen said Gibson was a loyal soldier of the party and he did not stop working for DA. “We will miss Douglas, but his contribution here in this House and to our politics will be remembered.”

The deep respect held for Gibson was echoed by former DA leader Tony Leon, who acknowledged him as one of the great builders of South African politics. “He will be well remembered. Go well, our dear, distinguished, and noble friend. You have served our country so well,” Leon said.

John Jeffrey, ANC member and former deputy minister for Justice, fondly recalled Gibson as a quintessential gentleman. “He was never outright rude and didn't raise his voice. He was always polite. It was wonderful to have him as opposition chief whip, because he was hardworking and reliable and didn't play games,” Jeffrey said.

He recalled interacting for a considerable time with Gibson when he was a parliamentary counselor to the then-deputy president Jacob Zuma. “He was also primarily committed to South Africa and the impact of his actions on the bigger picture, rather than narrow, immediate party games. He was also a very eloquent speaker, and would often stand up at his seat to raise some or other point of order.”

Jeffrey added that Gibson played an important role in building the democratic parliamentary democracy. “He greatly enriched the functioning of Parliament in the early years of democracy. On behalf of the African National Congress, I wish to express our condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, and the Democratic Alliance. He ran a great race, and we will miss him,” he said.

Sandra Botha, former opposition leader in Parliament, said Gibson was such an “authentic personality, an original, cunning, ruthless and compassionate at the same time, super bright, steadfast and liberal”. “He cherished democracy and the rule of law, an excellent manager of caucus, strategist, and timekeeper, only once deeply appreciated by me,” Botha said.