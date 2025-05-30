Mashatile: Ministers who fail must go

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said minister and deputy ministers who not understand their roles in government should not be allowed in office. Image: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL Politics

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has issued a stern warning against political interference and incompetence within government ranks, asserting that ministers and their deputies who fail to perform should be removed from office. Speaking at a high-level roundtable discussion on strengthening the political-administrative interface on Friday, Mashatile emphasised the urgent need to restore good governance across all spheres of government. The session was attended by ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, and director-generals.

This was to address the political interference in government and ensure that all spheres of government had good governance. “Many challenges that government is dealing with are also a result of relationships where ministers or political leaders are not pulling together. “That’s why we have a high turnover of director-generals leaving government because of political interference while political leaders would complain about the DGs not implementing policy directives,” Mashatile said.

Mashatile stressed that one of their priorities was to build a capable ethical and developmental state. “The only way we can do that is to ensure that the political and administrative leadership pulls together,” he added. This comes after concerns were raised about how political leaders could influence the government’s decisions to only benefit them or those close to them. This is happening from the national government to the local government. This is also where tenders are awarded to people without proper procedures.