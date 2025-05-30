Donald Trump's 'top pastor' Mark Burns refutes white genocide claims during South Africa visit

Pastor Mark Burns, an evangelical leader often referred to as Donald Trump's 'top pastor', is currently visiting South Africa.

During his visit, he firmly refuted claims of a white genocide occurring in the country, asserting that such allegations are not backed by the realities on the ground.

"There is no 'white genocide' happening here," Burns said after meeting with white farmers, business owners, and former apartheid-era leaders. "They were genuinely surprised that this claim even made it to the international stage."

Burns' comments come in the wake of recent statements by US President Donald Trump, who, during the May 21 Oval Office meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, alleged that white farmers are victims of systematic killings.

Trump presented a video purportedly showing mass graves of white farmers, which was later debunked. In the video, he showed a dirt road lined with white crosses, tractors, and grieving figures.

"These are burial sites. Over a thousand white farmers," Trump said.