Deputy Speaker refers over 10 EFF members for discipline after Ramaphosa session chaos

Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet says she has referred disruptive EFF MPs to the Speaker, calling for disciplinary action after Tuesday's chaotic session during President Ramaphosa's Q&A in Parliament.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Annelie Lotriet, says she is referring several Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Members of Parliament to the Speaker for possible disciplinary action following their disruption of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session on Tuesday. This comes after a heated sitting where multiple EFF MPs, both in the chamber and online, interrupted proceedings with repeated points of order. Lotriet confirmed in an interview with Newzroom Afrika that the next step is formal communication with Speaker Thoko Didiza. “Yes, that was what I said, and that is how the process works. So what happens is that I now write to the Speaker with reports on the events and then also a recommendation.” She added that over ten members could be implicated, including those participating virtually: “It’s quite a few. I think in the region of 10 plus members because there were several members on the virtual platform, and that will also be part of the report.”

Lotriet explained that the disruptions began when a member exceeded their allocated time to speak and refused to yield when instructed to do so. “In terms of the rules, when the presiding officer indicates to you that your time has expired, that is it. And then you stop speaking. But unfortunately, this member went on and on and disregarded the authority of the presiding officer.” Another controversial point arose over the presence of two bodyguards during the session. Lotriet confirmed she had been informed they were protectors of the president and deputy president, respectively, and that they were seated in the gallery. “They’re not allowed if it’s in the house, but in the gallery. And that is the information that I got. And that is why I also said that I will undertake to look into this matter,” she said. She added that the current use of the smaller Good Hope Chamber, due to the fire-damaged Parliament building, posed spatial and logistical challenges. “So yes, that, granted, is not the ideal situation.That part was not clearly demarcated.” On whether the bodyguards knew they should not have been in that area, Lotriet said: “That could be possible. That is why I said I will look into the matter. So, I cannot make any assumptions on their regard.”

As for possible sanctions facing the EFF MPs, Lotriet said the matter would be handled by the Powers and Privileges Committee in accordance with legislation. “It’s on a scale from a reprimand going up to being suspended for a month from parliamentary activities, as well as losing out on a month’s salary. But that will be up to the committee to decide.” She expressed disappointment at the disruption, stating it undermined Parliament’s role and deprived South Africans of much-needed accountability. “What happened now is that a number of members were denied the opportunity to pose questions to the president. And that is a disservice to the public.”