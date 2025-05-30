Budget 3.0 will go through, we agreed, Mashatile confirms

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed that budget 3.0 will be supported in Parliament. Image: Independent Media Archives

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has confirmed that the Government of National Unity (GNU) partners have agreed to support budget 3.0. Mashatile said on the sidelines roundtable aimed at strengthening the political and administrative structures. This was held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Friday. The high-level discussion was attended by ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, and director-generals.

“In the Government of National Unity (GNU) we all agreed to support the budget so there won't be a problem. The budget will go through as presented,” Mashatile. Last week, Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, delivered his budget speech in Parliament in Cape Town. This was the third attempt at tabling the Fiscal Policy Framework for 2025 after failing twice to deliver a balanced budget.

The budget for this year was more than just a financial summary; it is a crucial indicator of South Africa's social priorities, budgetary responsibility, and political stability. After a controversial 0.5% VAT rise was reversed, Godongwana has been under a lot of strain. Despite being first accepted by Parliament, opposition parties such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) swiftly contested the increase in court.