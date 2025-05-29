‘We could dismantle the EFF if we wanted’: Shivambu urges dialogue, not division for South Africa's Progressive Caucus

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader, Julius Malema, clarified his ‘Nkandla Tea Party’ with former president and uMkhonto weSizwe (MKP) Party Leader, Jacob Zuma, denying allegations of supporting corruption. Picture: Supplied Image: Picture: Supplied

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has said the party could “successfully” dismantle the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) if it wished to, but that this is not its mission as the two organisations share a similar vision. Shivambu also dismissed claims that he was recruited to join the MKP, asserting that he made the decision independently, driven by the party’s principles. He made the remarks during an interview with SABC News on Wednesday.

Shivambu resigned as deputy president of the EFF last year, following the 2024 national and provincial elections. “I am the one who made the decision to join MKP; I was not recruited. I approached the leadership and said I wanted to be an ordinary member because I believed, even as an ordinary member, I could contribute to the growth of the organisation,” he said. Shivambu added that he was interested in leadership roles, having held such positions since the age of 21. However, he refuted allegations that he sought to dismantle the EFF, insisting that if that were the case, they would have launched a programme to recruit its members. “We could successfully do it, by the way — including recruiting national officials. Many of them, when we previously engaged them, understood why it had to be that way. “Even at provincial and regional level, it could be done. But we are not on a mission to destroy the EFF. We are committed to pursuing a political and ideological dialogue as part of our broader effort to unite,” he said.

EFF leader Julius Malema has made it clear that his party would not collaborate with the MKP, accusing them of attempting to dismantle the EFF. Speaking to IOL, Professor Sipho Seepe described it as unfortunate that the two leftist parties have failed to form a united front. He argued that this fragmentation undermines efforts to advance the interests of Africans. “Only parties willing to humble themselves will have a possibility of enjoying future support. Africans have rejected the politics of upmanship. In the final analysis, the people will decide,” Seepe said.