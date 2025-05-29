Nkabane confident in new SETA appointments amid public scrutiny

Minister of Higher Education and Training Nobuhle Nkabane says the government gazette for SETA chairpersons' appointments affirms that all nominations for the relevant bodies will solely be judged on lawful merit-based criteria. Image: Independent Newspapers Archives

Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane is confident that the restarted process to appoint chairpersons of boards of directors of the Sector and Education Training Authorities (SETA) will not again attract an outcry from the public. Responding to questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Nkabane said she will stick to legislative imperatives and has instructed the panel, independent of handling the nominations and recommendations, to ensure that the list of recommended candidates is not bloated with politically exposed persons.

“When we reopened the process this time around, we are going to address the concerns that were raised. I don’t envisage public outcry after this process is concluded because we anticipate concluding it within a short space of time. I just want to assure the House that there will be no public outcry,” she said. Nkabane made the statement during a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly in connection with the withdrawal of the appointments of SETA chairpersons earlier this month after she received backlash from civil society and political parties for appointing several ANC-aligned individuals.

Among the controversial appointees were former KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Buyambo Mantashe, son of ANC national chairperson and Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe. The minister said the Constitution guaranteed fundamental freedoms such as the right to choose freely one's trade, occupation, profession, equality before the law, political rights, and freedom of association. “These principles ensure no individual is denied opportunities based on political affiliation or association,” she said.

Nkabane added that the Skills Development Act contained no provision excluding or favouring candidates based on their political beliefs. “The government gazette of 22 May 2025 affirms that all nominations for the relevant bodies will be solely judged on lawful merit-based criteria.”

She defended the now-cancelled appointments, saying the recommended candidates were academically qualified. “We decided to recalibrate the process, not because there was something wrong with the process that was conducted by the independent panel. It is only because we are responding to the outcry of society hence we are a responsive government, as the ANC. “We felt it was very important for us to be responsive and listen to the citizens when they cry to say they feel the calibre of the candidates is more politically heavy. So we had to respond, not that there is any legislation we contravened,” Nkabane said.

She was adamant that the now-cancelled appointments were beyond reproach and that candidates had met the criteria for appointment. “They have a role to play in society. They raised their hands to say they wanted to serve so that they could turn around the post-school and education sector. We have a responsibility as a government to respond to the cries.”

EFF MP Sihle Lonzi said the withdrawal of the appointment effectively meant there was a flaw in the process. And that there were people who were not supposed to be chairpersons of the boards. “If there was no problem in the process, you were not going to withdraw those names. You withdrew the names because the people of South Africa don’t want Gwede Mantashe’s son and ANC comrades there,” Lonzi said.