Inside Elon Musk's controversial career with Donald Trump: From political ally to public critic

Elon Musk From supporter to critic: Elon Musk's political journey with Trump. Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Elon Musk's political journey with Donald Trump has been marked by a dramatic evolution, from early scepticism to a high-profile partnership, and ultimately, a contentious split. Early interactions and initial scepticism In 2016, Musk was critical of Trump's presidential candidacy, suggesting he lacked the character suitable for leadership. Despite this, Musk accepted roles on Trump's advisory councils in 2017, only to resign later that year in protest of the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. The relationship between the two began to thaw in 2024, following an assassination attempt on Trump.

Musk endorsed Trump's re-election bid and became a significant financial backer, contributing over $260 million to Trump. In recognition, Trump appointed Musk as co-chair of the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasking him with reducing federal bureaucracy and spending. Trump publicly praised Musk's efforts, stating, "He's a smart guy… he's very much into cutting the budget of our federal government." Musk, in turn, expressed admiration for Trump, saying, "The more I've gotten to know President Trump, the more I like him. I love the guy; he's great."

Deterioration and departure Despite initial successes, Musk's tenure at DOGE was marred by internal conflicts and policy disagreements. He criticised a new tax and spending bill passed by the Trump administration, arguing it undermined DOGE's cost-cutting goals. Facing mounting challenges, Musk announced his departure from the role after 130 days, stating his intention to reduce political involvement and refocus on his business ventures. Musk's perspective on South Africa Throughout his political engagements, Musk also voiced opinions on the country. He criticised the country's Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) policies, claiming they contradicted Nelson Mandela's vision and hindered business operations like his satellite internet company, Starlink. "Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa, because I’m not black," he posted on X. Additionally, Musk called for sanctions against South African politician Julius Malema, labelling him an 'international criminal' over controversial remarks. "Julius Malema should be designated an international criminal. He is advocating for the genocide of white people in South Africa. Sanctions should be imposed immediately," Musk said in February.