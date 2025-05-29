ANC caucus supports DA-led budget in uMngeni Municipality
The budget plan tabled by uMngeni Local Municipality Mayor Chris Pappas impressed the ANC who voted for it on Wednesday.
Image: Tumi Pakkies Independent Newspapers
In a surprise move, the ANC caucus in the DA-led Umngeni Local Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, voted for the budget which many believed was an endorsement of the DA local government plan ahead of next year’s elections.
The ANC is an official opposition party in the council it had previously controlled since the inception of local government, until 2021 when the DA took control of the municipality.
The R674.4 million budget was tabled by Mayor Chris Pappas and was passed by all parties on Wednesday. The DA has been hailing its municipalities, including uMngeni, as the beacon of hope and shining examples of what a good governance looks like, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal where many municipalities have been flagged for poor financial management by the Auditor-General’s report. UMngeni is one of the few best performing municipalities in the province. This year, the municipality received its third consecutive unqualified audit outcome.
Despite seemingly working well under the Government of Provincial Unity, the DA and the ANC are at each other’s throats in the local government sphere, particularly in eThekwini. The DA has rarely voted for a budget in the ANC-led municipalities in the province.
In defending the ANC's decision, party whip Thulani Weza said his caucus supported the budget because the DA had enough consultation with opposition parties and their input was incorporated in the budget, however, he said the ANC will monitor the implementation of the promises in the budget.
Delivering the budget, mayor Chris Pappas announced the building of Africa’s first Olympic-class rowing facility which he said will become a flagship for tourism, youth sport and international investment. The municipality has set aside R60 million for phase one of the facility. UMngeni boasts one of the biggest dams, Midmar alongside the N3 route from Durban to Johannesburg. Other announcements included R19.5 million to upgrade key roads, connecting communities, farms, and economies.
- R34.1 million- repairs and maintenance
- R4.1 million - social support package - for indigent households covering free waste collection, discounted rates, and 200kWh of free electricity.
- R2 million for EPWP grant, taking the total to R3.3 million.
