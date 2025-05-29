ANC caucus supports DA-led budget in uMngeni Municipality

The ANC is an official opposition party in the council it had previously controlled since the inception of local government, until 2021 when the DA took control of the municipality.

In a surprise move, the ANC caucus in the DA-led Umngeni Local Municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, voted for the budget which many believed was an endorsement of the DA local government plan ahead of next year’s elections.

The R674.4 million budget was tabled by Mayor Chris Pappas and was passed by all parties on Wednesday. The DA has been hailing its municipalities, including uMngeni, as the beacon of hope and shining examples of what a good governance looks like, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal where many municipalities have been flagged for poor financial management by the Auditor-General’s report. UMngeni is one of the few best performing municipalities in the province. This year, the municipality received its third consecutive unqualified audit outcome.

Despite seemingly working well under the Government of Provincial Unity, the DA and the ANC are at each other’s throats in the local government sphere, particularly in eThekwini. The DA has rarely voted for a budget in the ANC-led municipalities in the province.

In defending the ANC's decision, party whip Thulani Weza said his caucus supported the budget because the DA had enough consultation with opposition parties and their input was incorporated in the budget, however, he said the ANC will monitor the implementation of the promises in the budget.