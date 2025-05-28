'Utterly disrespectful': Presidency slams EFF after choatic showdown in Parliament

EFF MPs clash with presiding officer over armed protectors in Parliament, leading to multiple evictions and heated exchanges during President Ramaphosa’s Q&A session. Chaos erupts over accountability and security concerns.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has condemned the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for their disruptive conduct during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent parliamentary Question and Answer session.

Magwenya described the behavior of the EFF MPs as “utterly disrespectful” and indicative of “the absence of leadership.”

The criticism follows a tumultuous session in Parliament on Tuesday, during which several EFF MPs, including party leader Julius Malema, were forcibly removed from the National Assembly. The disruptions stemmed largely from repeated objections to the presence of two armed bodyguards in the Chamber.

In a social media post on X (formerly twitter) Magwenya highlighted the irony of some EFF members, who have previously "stormed the stage during SONA attempting to attack the president," now expressing outrage over the presence of security personnel in the National Assembly.

He accused the party of contributing “no substance or value” to parliamentary proceedings and of consistently defaulting to “chaos.”