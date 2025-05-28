'Utterly disrespectful': Presidency slams EFF after choatic showdown in Parliament
EFF MPs clash with presiding officer over armed protectors in Parliament, leading to multiple evictions and heated exchanges during President Ramaphosa’s Q&A session. Chaos erupts over accountability and security concerns.
Image: Phando Jikelo/Parliament of SA
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has condemned the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for their disruptive conduct during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent parliamentary Question and Answer session.
Magwenya described the behavior of the EFF MPs as “utterly disrespectful” and indicative of “the absence of leadership.”
The criticism follows a tumultuous session in Parliament on Tuesday, during which several EFF MPs, including party leader Julius Malema, were forcibly removed from the National Assembly. The disruptions stemmed largely from repeated objections to the presence of two armed bodyguards in the Chamber.
In a social media post on X (formerly twitter) Magwenya highlighted the irony of some EFF members, who have previously "stormed the stage during SONA attempting to attack the president," now expressing outrage over the presence of security personnel in the National Assembly.
He accused the party of contributing “no substance or value” to parliamentary proceedings and of consistently defaulting to “chaos.”
Magwenya defended the president's commitment to parliamentary accountability, stating that Ramaphosa prepares extensively to deliver accurate responses to MPs' questions. However, he highlighted that this effort is routinely undermined by disruptions.
“They'll demand accountability, and then when the President comes to Parliament to account, they interrupt proceedings,” he wrote.
“It is utterly disrespectful to the President, Parliament, and the people of South Africa to disrupt proceedings of Parliament with spurious points of order, ignoring rulings by the presiding officer, and engaging in chaotic behavior. It demonstrates the absence of leadership.”
National Assembly Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet confirmed that the individuals were official security personnel assigned to either President Ramaphosa or Deputy President Paul Mashatile.
“I will refer to the Speaker every member in contempt of the rules and procedures of this House and of the presiding officer. I will also refer the matter to the powers and privileges committee,” Lotriet said in response to the disorder.
EFF MP Sinawo Thambo questioned why the president could not appear virtually “if he felt unsafe,” while others raised repeated points of order over the presence of the protectors. Lotriet later clarified that the men had since left the Chamber.
Among those removed were EFF MPs Omphile Maotwe, who exceeded her speaking time, and Chief Whip Nontando Noluntshungu, who was removed from the virtual platform. Malema himself was ordered out following a heated exchange with Lotriet over the president’s obligation to fully answer questions.
Due to the continued disruptions, Ramaphosa was unable to address many of the scheduled questions.
Lotriet later apologised for the interrupted session and confirmed that the outstanding replies would be published.
The Speaker of the National Assembly, Thoko Didiza, is expected to decide on further steps regarding the incident.
Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.
IOL Politics
Related Topics: