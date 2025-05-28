Mzwanele Manyi says fallout with Hlophe not the reason behind MKP axing him as chief whip

The MKP parliament has sacked Mzwanele Manyi as the party's Chief Whip in Parliament. Image: Chris Collingridge/Independent Newspapers

Axed Umkhonto weSizwe Party parliament chief whip Mzwanele Manyi said his rift with the party’s caucus leader Dr John Hlophe was not behind his removal from the senior party position. The MKP announced that Manyi was removed as a chief whip on Tuesday to be replaced by Colleen Makhubele, with party sources saying this was the outcome of conflict that had developed during the State of the Nation Address (SONA) earlier this year. Manyi reportedly coerced Hlophe to deliver a speech Manyi had given him at the last minute instead of the one Hlophe had prepared. Hlophe, as the official opposition leader was responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa SONA speech. Manyi was alleged to have told Hlophe that the speech was from party founder, Jacob Zuma, however, after it emerged later that Zuma was unaware of the speech and Hlophe was reportedly furious and confronted Manyi in a caucus meeting.

On Wednesday Manyi denied claims of a fallout with Hlophe, saying that it would be difficult to reach that conclusion and this was not the reason provided by the party for his removal. “I do not believe that my removal had anything to do with what happened during the SONA. My relationship with Hlophe as our caucus leader is fine. We talk a lot so I can’t say he removed me for that. I will continue with my role as ordinary MP so there is no big deal in my removal. This was just an administrative role,” said Manyi.

He said his removal as chief whip will not affect his political standing in the party since the position is an administrative role, adding that he still has a good relationship with Zuma and remains spokesperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation. However, a senior MKP member in KwaZulu-Natal, who is close to Zuma, said more significant changes are coming as Zuma has returned to the country after a trip to China. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said although Hlophe had written to Manyi informing him that he was no longer chief whip, this would not have happened without Zuma's approval. “This is not the end of the shake up, in fact it is the beginning since the president (Zuma) had indicated that he would announce big changes when he comes back from overseas. In a couple of days you will hear a big political announcement by the MKP and people will be shocked,” said the source.