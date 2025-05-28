‘I warned this chap,’ Carl Niehaus laughs at Mzwanele Manyi’s axing

EFF MP, Carl Niehaus, has reacted to removal of MK Party Mzwanele Manyi as chief whip in Parliament. Image: KAREN SANDISON/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Carl Niehaus has fired shots at his former comrade, the axed MK Party chief whip, Mzwanele Manyi, calling him an opportunist, and warning that instability and ideological decay will continue to plague the party's ranks. In a social media comment on IOL’s report, Niehaus laughed off Manyi’s dismissal, stating that more should be expected.

Niehaus said: “LOL, I warned this chap. Anyhow he - and the other opportunists like him - made their bed of thorns, now let them sleep on it. “Mark my words: the musical chairs will continue there in the merry-go-round party, there is no ideological centre that holds.” Manyi has been dismissed from his position in parliament, IOL reported on Tuesday morning. Colleen Makhubele has been appointed as the new Chief Whip of MKP.

The announcement began circulating on MK Party WhatsApp groups but has now been confirmed to IOL by the MK Party's Deputy Chief Whip, Muzi Ntshingila. The WhatsApp message reads: "Please be informed that Hon. Mzwanele Manyi has been relieved of his duties as Chief Whip with immediate effect. We thank him for his service and dedication to the MK Party and wish him the very best in his future endeavours. "We are pleased to announce that Hon. Colleen Makhubele has been appointed as the new Chief Whip of the MK Party. We are confident that she will lead with strength and vision as we continue to advance our collective mission".