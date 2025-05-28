'He is supremely talented at finding the right lever to pull': Trevor Noah on Elon Musk's disinformation regarding South Africa

Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah has opened up about the claims that Elon Musk has been making about South Africa.

In his podcast, What Now? Noah raised questions about the tech billionaire, his business tactics, and even questioned whether he is a con artist.

Noah pointed to Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBEE) as being at the core of Musk's discontent with the country.

"If you look at Elon's plight with South Africa, I saw it start when he was not able to launch Starlink in the country because of government laws," he said.

Musk has repeatedly said that the satellite internet service is not available in the country due to his race and the supposed 142 anti-white race laws.

"Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa, because I'm not black," said the X owner.