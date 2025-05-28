'He is supremely talented at finding the right lever to pull': Trevor Noah on Elon Musk's disinformation regarding South Africa
Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah has opened up about the claims that Elon Musk has been making about South Africa.
In his podcast, What Now? Noah raised questions about the tech billionaire, his business tactics, and even questioned whether he is a con artist.
Noah pointed to Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBEE) as being at the core of Musk's discontent with the country.
"If you look at Elon's plight with South Africa, I saw it start when he was not able to launch Starlink in the country because of government laws," he said.
Musk has repeatedly said that the satellite internet service is not available in the country due to his race and the supposed 142 anti-white race laws.
"Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa, because I'm not black," said the X owner.
The comedian explained the rationale behind BBEE as a measure to attempt to even out the playing field for black people after they were excluded from the economy during the apartheid regime.
"Elon went, 'you're not going to let me open this'. He was personally going to find a way to break the system."
The Born a Crime author said that he has heard from the rumour mill that Musk has a specific way of operating to attain his goal. "He is supremely talented at finding the right lever to pull, and he will pull it. To start businesses that break things and don't follow the rules, what do you need? You need people who make the rules to lose power."
To do this, Noah claimed that Musk meticulously finds people who are not happy with the laws.
"You find people with the most hate fermenting, you encourage that, you grow and nestle it. These guys are essentially investing in disruptors across the world," he added.
