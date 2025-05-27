WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa responds to questions in Parliament on efforts to redress race-based discrimination

President Cyril Ramaphosa will respond to key questions in parliament today Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be responding to questions from Members of the National Assembly, with economic growth and the cost of living among issues for deliberation on Tuesday afternoon. This was confirmed by the Presidency in a media statement.

This comes after Ramaphosa concluded his working visit to the United States with President Donald Trump, aimed at mending strained relations between the two countries.

“The President’s engagement with the National Assembly is a mechanism for Parliament to hold the Executive branch of government accountable, ensuring transparency and strengthening constitutional democracy,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Mangwenya. He said Ramaphosa will also brief the Parliament on efforts to redress race-based discrimination and the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes. “The President will also reflect on South Africa's commitment to conflict resolution regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in that country,” Magwenya said.

He said the oral replies will centre on economic growth and job creation as well as creating employment. The engagement will take place at the Nieuwmeester Dome, Cape Town, on Tuesday afternoon, at 2pm. IOL News previously reported that Ramaphosa has concluded his working visit to the United States, returning to the country following what the Presidency described as “productive” diplomatic engagements, despite an unexpectedly charged meeting with Trump. On Wednesday, Ramaphosa and Trump held a high-level meeting at the White House, initially intended to focus on diplomatic ties and economic engagement. However, the discussion quickly escalated into a heated confrontation with the South African delegation During a striking Oval Office meeting, Trump urged Ramaphosa to take action to protect White Afrikaner farmers from violent attacks.

Trump reiterated widely discredited claims that these farmers were victims of a targeted genocide, even showcasing video footage of crosses and earthen mounds, which he asserted marked over 1,000 graves of murdered individuals. However, the mounds were part of a protest symbolising opposition to violence, not actual grave sites. Notably, Trump failed to acknowledge South Africa’s complex and painful history, including decades of violent, racially discriminatory white rule under apartheid. It fell to others in the room to contextualise the broader epidemic of violence in South Africa, which affects all communities. Despite the attack, Ramaphosa remained calm but maintained that there were no land grabs, violence or genocide against any particular race taking place, particularly white people. The South African delegation also clarified that this was misinformation because no such thing was happening in the country.