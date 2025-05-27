Is eThekwini Municipality's R3.6 million fan park expenditure justified?
Over 10,000 people gathered at the Durban beachfront fan park to watch the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday. eThekwini Municipality's R3.6 million fan parks draw criticism from ActionSA.
Image: Doctor Ngcobo
The eThekwini Municipality splurged big on the Nedbank Cup Final on May 10 with two free fan parks which cost R3,6 million.
Albert Park and the Durban beachfront were chosen as sites, and the municipality said these were chosen due to their proximity to the Moses Mabhida Stadium where the sold-out football match took place.
According to the municipality, the procurement process for the company that provided the service involved the Section 36 process.
Section 36 deviates from regular procurement techniques by allowing the city to acquire goods or services in an emergency or when competitive procurement rules are unrealistic or impossible to follow. The approach allows it to pick a company without pursuing more bidders.
Provincial chairperson of ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal, Zwakele Mncwango questioned the municipality regarding the spending.
EThekwini Municipality's response to Action SA.
Image: Screenshot
Mncwango told IOL that ActionSA was not surprised by the steep expenditure. "We expected that the municipality would use this opportunity to loot public funds. Hence, we asked them questions, specifically what would be spent and the tender processes that would be followed."
ActionSA has also taken issue with the process not involving open bidding. "It's just the municipality deciding which company can provide the service. Yes, Section 36 is allowed but, here it is being abused to do shortcuts," added Mncwango.
Clap back
However, the City defended its decision and the use of the funds.
"The total budget allocation for setting up the fan parks, which attracted thousands of soccer fans, was R3.6 million - all financial controls adhered to," said the municipality in a statement.
It claimed that to guarantee safety, the amount also covered hiring private security, ensuring stage, infrastructure, a sound system, viewing screens, ambulance and medical services, engineer certification, crowd mobilisation through marketing trailers, pre- and post-match entertainment.
The municipality accused Mncwango of being resentful of the events' success.
"Clearly, Councillor Mncwango is disappointed that the municipality delivered a successful event.
"He forms part of the doomsayers who were hellbent on discrediting the City's ability to host events of this magnitude. We want to caution the leader of the Action SA to desist from peddling misinformation, especially on issues that are key in uniting the people of eThekwini."
IOL News