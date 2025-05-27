Is eThekwini Municipality's R3.6 million fan park expenditure justified?

Over 10,000 people gathered at the Durban beachfront fan park to watch the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday. eThekwini Municipality's R3.6 million fan parks draw criticism from ActionSA.

The eThekwini Municipality splurged big on the Nedbank Cup Final on May 10 with two free fan parks which cost R3,6 million.

Albert Park and the Durban beachfront were chosen as sites, and the municipality said these were chosen due to their proximity to the Moses Mabhida Stadium where the sold-out football match took place.

According to the municipality, the procurement process for the company that provided the service involved the Section 36 process.

Section 36 deviates from regular procurement techniques by allowing the city to acquire goods or services in an emergency or when competitive procurement rules are unrealistic or impossible to follow. The approach allows it to pick a company without pursuing more bidders.