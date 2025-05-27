EFF MPs face disciplinary action after chaotic Parliament session with Ramaphosa

. EFF MPs are in hot water for showing contempt to national Assembly Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet during a question and answer session by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday. Image: Itumeleng English/Independent Newspapers

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Annelie Lotriet said she will refer the conduct of several EFF MPs to Speaker Thoko Didiza for a decision on whether they should be hauled to a disciplinary hearing. This comes after the House showed contempt to the rules and procedures of the House during Tuesday's question and answer session where President Cyril Ramaphosa was answering questions.

“I will refer to the Speaker for every member in contempt of the rules and procedures of this House and respect of the presiding officer. I will also refer to the powers and privileges committee,” Lotriet said. This happened less than a week after EFF leader Julius Malema failed in his Western Cape High Court bid to challenge a report by Parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members' Interests, ordering him to apologise to Judge Keoagile Matojane.

During yesterday’s proceedings EFF MPs, including Malema, were booted out after raising points of orders. EFF MP Omphile Maotwe was the first to be booted out when she spoke well beyond her speaking time as she was asking a follow up question to Ramaphosa on his recent visit to the US.

The Constitutional Court had ruled the “kill the farmer” song as a chant that did not amount to hate speech, Maotwe said. After her eviction, EFF MP Paulsen asked about the presence of two “gentlemen” who were inside the Chamber - Lotriet later announced that they were bodyguards of either Ramaphosa or Deputy President Paul Mashatile and promised to find out.

While the presence of the bodyguards was an issue for EFF MPs, Ramaphosa was allowed to respond to a question from BOSA leader Mmusi Maimane, who complained that he did not respond to his question. Malema interjected after Lotriet stated that it was the president’s prerogative to answer. “You can’t say the president has the right to answer the way he likes. He is duty bound to answer to the satisfaction of the members. This is not a passing time session," he said.

Lotriet and Malema got into a argument and in the process the presiding officer used her powers to evict the EFF leader. EFF MPs again raised the issue of the bodyguards repeatedly in their point of orders with Lotriet warning the MPs that they would be removed from the platform.

Lotriet then started evicting EFF MPs from the Chamber and ordered the removal of others from the virtual platform as they persisted with point of orders. Among those removed from the virtual platform was EFF chief whip Nontando Noluntshungu while Sihle Lonzi was booted out of the Chamber.

At one point EFF MP Sinawo Thambo asked why Ramaphosa was not addressing them virtually if he felt unsafe. “Ask them to leave. We don’t feel comfortable having people who are not elected,” he said.

After fielding several questions on who the bodyguards were protecting, Lotriet revealed that one was there for Ramaphosa and another for Mashatile. While the matters were heating up, the bodyguards left the Chamber, but EFF MPs wanted their colleagues who were evicted over the bodyguard issues to be allowed back. Lotriet stood her ground and when it was time for Ramaphosa to continue to respond to the remaining questions, there was little time left for him to do so.