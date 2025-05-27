DA to oppose 'nil compensation' in Expropriation Act
Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille said her party will continue with the court case against the land expropriation without compensation.
Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Council has reaffirmed its firm rejection of expropriation without compensation, vowing to defend private property rights through both legal and legislative means.
The Federal Council, the DA’s highest decision-making body between Federal Congresses, passed a motion that reinforced the party’s longstanding support for Section 25 of the Constitution.
Central to this stance is the principle that compensation for expropriated property must be “just and equitable” — as determined by a court of law, rejecting the controversial concept of “nil compensation” introduced by the Expropriation Act of 2024.
In a statement, the DA federal council chairperson, Helen Zille, said the motion wanted to secure private property rights, which, according to her, are the foundation of economic growth, job creation, and improving living standards.
The motion further states the DA’s commitment to challenging not only the principle of ‘nil compensation’ but also the restrictions the Act imposes on property owners’ rights to contest expropriation in court.
“Supports the existing efforts of the DA to take the Expropriation Act, 2024, on judicial review and explore every other opportunity to render the Act less of a risk to private property rights,” the motion said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Act on January 23.
Zille said the DA will pursue a constitutional challenge to the Expropriation Act in the High Court, arguing that it poses a direct threat to the rights enshrined in the Constitution and undermines the country’s investment climate.
As land reform remains a critical and contested issue in South Africa, the DA's position signals a clear and unwavering commitment to constitutionalism, economic freedom, and the rule of law.
