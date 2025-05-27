DA to oppose 'nil compensation' in Expropriation Act

Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille said her party will continue with the court case against the land expropriation without compensation.

Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Council has reaffirmed its firm rejection of expropriation without compensation, vowing to defend private property rights through both legal and legislative means.

The Federal Council, the DA’s highest decision-making body between Federal Congresses, passed a motion that reinforced the party’s longstanding support for Section 25 of the Constitution.

Central to this stance is the principle that compensation for expropriated property must be “just and equitable” — as determined by a court of law, rejecting the controversial concept of “nil compensation” introduced by the Expropriation Act of 2024.