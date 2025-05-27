‘Arrogance took him down’: Mzwanele Manyi axed as MK Party chief whip

Mzwanele Manyi has been dismissed as the chief whip of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, following internal strife and leadership challenges. The announcement, confirmed by party spokesperson Muzi Ntshingila, has sparked discussions about the future direction of the MK Party under new chief whip Colleen Makhubela

The chief whip of the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party, Mzwanele Manyi has been dismissed from his position in parliament.

The announcement began circulating on MK Party WhatsApp groups but has now been confirmed by MK Party spokesperson, Muzi Ntshingila to IOL.

The WhatsApp message reads: "Please be informed that Hon. Mzwanele Manyi has been relieved of his duties as Chief Whip with immediate effect. We thank him for his service and dedication to the MK Party and wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

"We are pleased to announce that Hon. Colleen Makhubela has been appointed as the new Chief Whip of the MK Party. We are confident that she will lead with strength and vision as we continue to advance our collective mission".

Manyi, who joined the party in August 2024 after defecting from the EFF, has not had an easy welcome.

"His arrogance finally caused him to fall on his sword. He fails to listen and protect his caucus and wants to shine in the media alone and not give anyone a chance," one senior party official told IOL.

More recently, Manyi drew the ire of Hlope after asking him to read a state of the nation speech penned by party founder Jacob Zuma instead of the one Hlope had prepared.

While the party tried to play down the divisions publicly, behind closed doors many in the party felt Manyi was causing divisions with his leadership style.

This is a developing story.

IOL Politics