ANC honours freedom fighter Johannes Phungula with Ixopo municipality renaming

Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality in Ixopo has been renamed after ANC Struggle hero Johannes Phungula. Image: Willem Phungula

The ANC leadership in KwaZulu-Natal has commended the Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality in Ixopo, south-west of the province, for renaming the municipality after the party Struggle hero, Johannes Phumani Phungula. Speaking at the official unveiling of the new municipality name and logo bearing Phungula’s name and his picture, ANC convener Jeff Radebe commended Mayor Thobile Ngubo and her council for the decision, saying it was an honour to the ANC, Phungula, and his family.

Radebe described Phungula as a disciplined freedom fighter who contributed immensely to the liberation of the black people who were oppressed by the apartheid government, both as a party member and an uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) commander in exile. “As the ANC, we are happy and wish to commend the municipality for its decision to honour this Struggle veteran. We call on all councillors and officials to emulate comrade Phungula by conducting themselves in a disciplined manner,” said Radebe.

Speaking on behalf of the ANC regional leadership, chairperson Zamo Nxumalo warned the councillors to avoid controversy, particularly corruption, in honour of Phungula because his family would not be happy to associate his name with controversies. Nxumalo said the ANC will strive to ensure that every time Phungula family members come to shop in Ixopo, they will always be proud to see his picture on the walls of the municipality buildings, by respectfully conducting the municipality's business.

He described him as a very disciplined ANC cadre who was always scolding them for being late in meetings, warning them that people would not take leaders who could not keep time seriously. On behalf of the municipality, Mayor Thobile Ngubo thanked the Phungula family for allowing the ANC and her council to rename the municipality after Phungula, saying it was a great honour.