What is the fuss with Starlink and what would it cost in South Africa?

Starlink is a satellite-based internet service developed by SpaceX, the private aerospace company founded by Elon Musk.

The South African government recently issued a government gazette proposing to ease Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) licensing requirements for satellite service companies such as Starlink.

This has drawn criticism from politicians and citizens alike. The service claims to provide high-speed broadband internet across the globe, particularly in remote or underserved areas where traditional infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Unlike conventional internet providers that rely on underground fibre-optic cables or mobile towers, Starlink uses a network of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

These satellites orbit the planet at an altitude of around 550 kilometres, much closer than traditional communications satellites.