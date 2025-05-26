‘Unacceptable Negligence’: Majodina suspends Lesotho Highlands Project over pollution breach

Water Minister Pemmy Majodina officially opened the Lesotho Highland Water Project (LHWP) in Clarens, Free State on Sunday. Image: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL

An environmental breach at a major construction site has led to the immediate suspension of operations and the removal of over 1,300 workers, following evidence of serious pollution caused by the contractor, Water Minister, Pemmy Majodina has confirmed. Majodina said that the contractor allowed effluent discharge to flow directly from the construction zone into nearby rivers and streams, posing a significant environmental threat. The discharge has raised serious concerns about contamination of local water sources and damage to surrounding ecosystems.

“This kind of negligence is unacceptable,” Majodina stated. “The contractor should have known better that you cannot pollute the site,” she said. The minister said this during the reopening of the Lesotho Highland Water Project (LHWP) in Clarens, Free State on Sunday.

According to Majodina, environmental protection laws are not optional, and the blatant discharge of pollutants in waterways was a direct violation of their obligations and public trust. Majodina said the contractor has been given a deadline of May 26 to rectify the situation. If the necessary corrective measures are not implemented by then, they will be permanently removed from the site, she said.