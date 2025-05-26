Malema slams MK Party as 'collectively stupid', vows EFF municipal takeover in 2026
EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters in Kwakwatsi, Free State, urging them to reclaim political power during the Ngwathe by-elections and criticises the MK Party’s presence in Parliament.
EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at the MK Party, questioning the significance of their presence in Parliament despite the party holding more seats than the EFF.
Speaking at Ward 16, Kwakwatsi, Koppies, in the Free State ahead of the Ngwathe Local Municipality by-elections on May 28, 2025, Malema downplayed the MK Party’s influence, asserting that leadership is not about numbers, but about “superior logic.”
"For example, there’s this party called the MK Party. Yes, they have more numbers than the EFF, but they are stupid. Collectively, they are like their father. When they speak in Parliament, you can’t even hear what they’re saying. They have numbers for nothing,” Malema said.
He urged supporters not to forget their daily struggles, framing the by-elections as a key step in the fight to restore black dignity and political power.
“We will never stop fighting for you. We don’t need to be voted into power to love you. We love black people. We will fight for black people. We will represent them,” Malema said.
He also highlighted the EFF's symbolic and global impact, “The 9% we have in Parliament is felt all the way in America. It’s powerful. It’s everywhere in the world.”
Highlighting his personal and political significance, Malema added, “The first black man to turn the Oval Office into a cinema is speaking to you now. No one else in history has done that, except the man before you.”
Calling on voters to restore the “power of the mighty EFF,” Malema said, “This is a ready train, an unstoppable train. No one will stand in front of it. If you do, we will crush you and continue with the liberation of the African masses.”
Malema stated that the May 28th by-elections serve as a warning, because in 2026, the EFF will take control of all municipalities across South Africa.
Moreover, Malema drew a firm line against any potential alliance with the MK Party or its leader, former President Jacob Zuma.
“We will never unite with Jacob Zuma, who wants to destroy the EFF. We will never unite with the MK Party. We are not friends with the enemies of the EFF.”
In response, MK Party secretary general Floyd Shivambu highlighted the importance of grassroots unity among black South Africans, despite divisions among political leaders.
''Comrades, don't worry about leaders of black political parties that say they do not want unity with MK. We are going to unite voters and not leave them alone, as leaders,” Shivambu said.
“This unity that we are asking for, we are not breaking it. We are demanding unity of black people so we can be about liberation.”
“MK Party therefore becomes the only fighting dependable vehicle in the hands of black people here in South Africa,'' said Shivambu.
