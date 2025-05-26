Malema slams MK Party as 'collectively stupid', vows EFF municipal takeover in 2026

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses supporters in Kwakwatsi, Free State, urging them to reclaim political power during the Ngwathe by-elections and criticises the MK Party’s presence in Parliament.

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken a swipe at the MK Party, questioning the significance of their presence in Parliament despite the party holding more seats than the EFF.

Speaking at Ward 16, Kwakwatsi, Koppies, in the Free State ahead of the Ngwathe Local Municipality by-elections on May 28, 2025, Malema downplayed the MK Party’s influence, asserting that leadership is not about numbers, but about “superior logic.”

"For example, there’s this party called the MK Party. Yes, they have more numbers than the EFF, but they are stupid. Collectively, they are like their father. When they speak in Parliament, you can’t even hear what they’re saying. They have numbers for nothing,” Malema said.

He urged supporters not to forget their daily struggles, framing the by-elections as a key step in the fight to restore black dignity and political power.

“We will never stop fighting for you. We don’t need to be voted into power to love you. We love black people. We will fight for black people. We will represent them,” Malema said.