KZN ANC youth league's jockeying for power is 'driven by greed'

KZN ANC youth league leader Sizophila Mkhize, who is also a member of the provincial legislature, has rejected the youth's league call for one of their own to replace an MEC, arguing this will cause instability in the organisation. Image: Facebook

The only ANC youth league member in KwaZulu-Natal legislature Sizophila Mkhize, has rejected the youth league’s call for the removal of an ANC MEC to make way for a youth league member. Mkhize, at the age 32, is the youngest legislator of the ANC but she has dismissed the league's calls, saying it would destabilise the organisation at a critical time of renewal and rebuilding.

On Sunday, the provincial youth league chairperson Ntokozo Ngcobo called on Jeff Radebe’s provincial task team to remove one ANC MEC and appoint a youth league member instead. However, Mkhize said she is not supportive of the move which will derail the organisation’s renewal efforts, particularly ahead of the next year's local government elections.

“Yesterday I received a lot of calls from other senior ANC members in the province asking me whether I was still within the youth league age bracket of 35. They said they believed the ANC youth league was touting for me to be the new MEC. "My response was that I am not supportive of that call and even if the ANC were to recall one MEC I would not accept the position because I don't want to be part of a project to destabilise our movement,” said Mkhize. One senior member of the party in the province questioned the youth league’s rationale behind the call, saying he believed they were driven by greed, to access state resources for themselves, rather than good intentions.