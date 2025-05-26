Julius Malema rejects Starlink policy shift, blasts government for bowing to US pressure

EFF President and Commander in Chief Julius Malema ends his address with a revolutionary song at Ward 16, Koppies in Free State. Image: EFF/X

EFF leader Julius Malema gave the proposed policy the proverbial middle finger as he reiterated his party’s stance on the easing of B-BBEE requirements for satellite licenses to allow Elon Musk’s Starlink to operate in South Africa. Speaking to supporters in Koppies, Free State, ahead of next week’s by-election, Malema criticised the government’s draft policy, which would ease B-BBEE rules for multinational companies. He said the move came shortly after remarks were made in the White House about Starlink being blocked from entering the South African market.

The meeting took place between President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump, aimed at mending strained diplomatic relations. The proposal which has been strongly opposed by political parties was made by Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) gazetted the policy direction on the role of investment programmes (EElPs) in the ICT sector, saying they are tools to accelerate broadband access. Malema questioned the motive behind the policy shift, suggesting it was influenced by foreign pressure. “Today, a tender is given in White House without advertisement, where (Johann) Rupert stands up and says, why is Elon Musk's Starlink not given an opportunity in South Africa? Elon Musk's business cannot come to South Africa if it is not complied with 30% BEE,” he said.

He accused the government of undermining transformation policies to accommodate international corporations. “The following day, they issued out that they want to relax their BEE deals so that this Starlink can come into South Africa.” “There is no such a law in South Africa. That Starlink will not come into South Africa if it is not complied with the BEE,” the red berets leader said. He emphasised that the 30% ownership should be distributed among Black South Africans, not concentrated in the hands of a single individual. “That 30% must go to black people, as many as possible, because we want to benefit from our own economy. Comrades, we must never be dictated to by business,” he said.

The EFF has been loud in its disapproval of Starlink for SA Image: EFF/X

On Friday, IOL News reported that regulatory easing came less than two days after a high-level meeting at the White House, allegedly facilitated by South African billionaire Johann Rupert. The meeting was reportedly attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump. Rupert urged the fast-tracking of Starlink’s entry into South Africa, citing crime, economic stagnation, and the need for technological advancement. “We need Starlink in South Africa,” Rupert said.