Genocide’ claims, trade disputes, and high stakes talks: Inside Ramaphosa’s urgent US mission

President Cryil Ramaphosa says US visit focused on strengthening economic ties, correcting misinformation, and expanding trade. South Africa and the US have much to gain from deepening cooperation in business, investment, and global forums.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised the importance of enhancing the partnership between South Africa and the United States following his recent working visit to Washington, DC.

The delegation, which included representatives from government, business, labour, and sports, aimed to strengthen economic ties and address challenges in the bilateral relationship.

In his weekly letter to the nation, Ramaphosa emphasised that the visit came at a time when “US-SA relations have come under increasing strain, largely as a result of misinformation peddled by fringe groups in our two countries, including a false narrative about a so-called genocide and an orchestrated campaign of violence against white farmers.”

He said it was critical to engage directly with the US administration “to correct misinformation and provide a true account of the progress we have made as a democracy and the many and complex challenges we still face.”

The overarching aim of the visit was to deepen the strategic economic partnership with the US, South Africa’s second-largest trading partner.