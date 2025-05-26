Floyd Shivambu uses Africa Day message to take aim at Ramaphosa following White House meeting

MK Party secretary general Floyd Shivambu has sharply criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s conduct during a US visit. Image: Siphiwe Emacous Moyo/Independent Newspapers

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party secretary general Floyd Shivambu criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling his recent visit to the United States with President Donald Trump an “embarrassment”. Shivambu further accused Ramaphosa of “begging” for help combating crime in South Africa. Speaking during Africa Day celebrations in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday, Shivambu lambasted Ramaphosa for what he described as a display of “colonial mannerisms” during the bilateral meeting. “We are here to beg you; you must come and fight crime for us. We are even offering our rare minerals,” said Shivambu. “You could see him, ‘No boss, we are tiny. (referring to Ramaphosa) We appreciate you. We are nothing without you.’”

Ramaphosa’s visit to Washington comes amid strained relations between South Africa and the United States, which worsened during Trump’s second term. Tensions flared over US criticism of South Africa’s land reform policy, with Trump accusing the country of seizing land from white Afrikaner farmers, a claim the South African government has repeatedly denied. Relations further deteriorated after the US government cut HIV and AIDS funding to South Africa and recently granted refugee status to 49 white South Africans, citing racial discrimination, another claim the South African government rejects. Ramaphosa was accompanied by several high-profile figures, including Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau, and Minister of Agriculture and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen. Business leaders and athletes such as professional golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, as well as billionaire Johann Rupert, also joined the delegation.

Shivambu slammed the inclusion of Els in the discussions, saying that he “thanked America for helping fight in Angola in the 1980s,” referring to the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale. He further argued the battle was a turning point in South Africa’s liberation struggle and credited Cuban and Soviet forces with pressuring the apartheid regime into negotiations. “The apartheid government was assisted by the United States of America,” Shivambu said. “But in that room, our delegation says, ‘Thank you for fighting against freedom.’ Ramaphosa says nothing.”