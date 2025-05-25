Letsoha-Mathae vows to fights back: Sabotage, corruption and the battle to reclaim Free State municipalities

Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae told IOL that all Heads of Department (HODs) have been subjected to state security vetting for the first time. Image: Facebook/Free State Government

In the turbulent lead-up to the 2026 local government elections, the Free State’s Maluti-a-Phofung municipality has become a flashpoint of political sabotage, vandalism, and corruption — an alarming trend that Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae said she was determined to uproot. From schools to water infrastructure, deliberate acts of vandalism have spiked in the region, often aimed at discrediting government service delivery. “These incidents aren’t random,” Letsoha-Mathae said. “They are politically motivated acts of sabotage. People use this chaos as a tool — either to taint the image of the government or to create job opportunities through destruction.”

The premier spoke to IOL on the sideline of the reopening of the Lesotho Highland Water Project (LHWP) in Clarens, Free State on Sunday. Water is now flowing at full capacity through the 38km tunnel that channels Lesotho’s water to South Africa. The tunnel, shut down for maintenance in October, is officially open — delivering a vital resource across borders.

According to Letsoha-Mathae, corruption is deeply embedded in some local circles. “We’ve seen cases where infrastructure is vandalised so someone can get a tender to repair it. “Some even believe that by destroying public property, they’ll be guaranteed a security or maintenance contract. It’s absurd, but it’s happening,” she stated. She also revealed that some municipal officials may be complicit, engaging in sabotage to benefit from overtime or procurement contracts. “This is not just mischief — it’s organised corruption with internal players.”

In response, Letsoha-Mathae has launched a sweeping provincial reform. All Heads of Department (HODs) have been subjected to state security vetting for the first time. The vetting process is expanding to include senior managers, chief directors, and supply chain officials across municipalities. “One of the biggest problems is that people stay in the same positions for too long. They learn the system — and how to manipulate it,” she explained.