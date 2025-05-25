Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) reopens, easing water security concerns

The 38-kilometre tunnel, Ash River that runs from Lesotho to South Africa via the Free State, has been officially opened on Sunday. Image: Kamogelo Moichela/IOL

The Department of Water and Sanitation has officially reopened the 38km Ash River Tunnel in Clarens, Free State, expressing satisfaction that South Africa did feel a pinch of water shortages during the shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP). The shutdown, which began in October 2023, was necessary to conduct essential upgrades and inspections both within the tunnel and on external infrastructure. The process faced unexpected delays, primarily due to incomplete work on the Lesotho side of the project and further compounded by heavy rainfall in the region.

Water Minister Pemmy Majodina, the department team, the Free State government led by Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, and also the Trans Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) oversaw the opening. “A fihlile meetsi, a fihlile, (The water has arrived, it has arrived),” Majodina said at the reopening. Addressing the issue of delays and shortages, Majodina said, “There was no day zero; the challenge of water supply has nothing to do with bulk water supply.” “The water that you see running down the streets, it is the water that comes from the bulk water supply, but the challenge is provision, which is not our not our mandate," Majodina said. “We will keep working with our municipalities to close the leaks because what makes water run down the streets is leaks.”