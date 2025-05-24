Zwelinzima Vavi calls MK Party leader Jacob Zuma 'worst thing South Africa has ever experienced'

Secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU), Zwelinzima Vavi, believes that former President Jacob Zuma was the "worst thing South Africa has ever experienced".

"In my view, Jacob Zuma was the worst thing that this country has ever experienced and I'm not saying this because of the expectations we had about what he was going to do for the working class in South Africa," he said.

Vavi was speaking during an interview on the EFF Podcast on Thursday.

In response, MK Party National spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela defended Zuma, labeling Vavi as "irrelevant" and accusing him of using the former president's name to maintain his own relevance.

"Vavi is an irrelevant trying to be relevant using President Zuma’s name," Ndhlela told IOL.