Starlink's potential entry into South Africa: What the new policy means

Will Starlink finally launch in South Africa amid policy changes? Image: X

After much debate, Elon Musk's satellite internet Starlink may finally be coming to South Africa. A government gazette issued on Friday has proposed a policy in which Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) will be eased to accommodate such companies. The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Solly Malatsi, suggested giving the proposed Policy Direction to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa under Section 3 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2005 (Act No. 36 of 2005). This strategy aims to implement current national and sector policies for broadband expansion and bridging the digital divide.

"To accomplish these objectives, it is necessary for regulatory certainty and consistency to apply to members of the ICT Sector, including the holders of licences under the Act. "Consequently, there is a need to harmonise the requirements and provisions of the Act with other legislation that applies to the recognition of ownership of members of the ICT Sector, including the Amended Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) ICT Sector Code," reads the gazette. To fulfil these objectives, ICASA must alter its regulations to align with other national legislation.

This comes after Musk has repeatedly said that he is not allowed to operate in the country due to race laws. "Starlink is not allowed to operate in South Africa, because I'm not black," the billionaire said in March. However, at the time, Starlink's aspirations to expand into South Africa were thwarted after the company withdrew from regulatory hearings undertaken by the ICASA. ICASA allegedly held these sessions to solicit industry opinion on their proposed South African satellite services licensing regime. Setting up a registration system is a critical aim for global satellite operators seeking to provide services directly or through partnerships with licensed local vendors.

South African businessman Johann Rupert appealed to US President Donald Trump and Musk to assist with the country's dire crime statistics and pleaded for the Tesla owner to come to the nation's aid with Starlink. "We have too many deaths, but it's across the board...It's not only white farmers. We need technological help. We need Starlink at every little police station. We need your help, sir. And we need Elon's technology," Rupert said. Conversely, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have pledged to strongly oppose any arrangement that aims to violate South Africa's BEE regulations to allow Musk's Starlink to start in the nation.