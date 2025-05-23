Silence at the Donald Trump meeting: South African ministers' role explained

In the explosive meeting with US president Donald Trump on Wednesday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola did not talk in the televised portion, much to the disbelief of South Africans who questioned their silence.

An X user asked, "Why were Lamula and Ntshavheni in that delegation? What were they carrying - snacks and emotional support? Or were they there to nod during awkward silences?"

In response, Chrispin Phiri, the spokesperson for Lamola explained the protocols of the high-level diplomatic meetings. He said that they are inherently very unique in nature.