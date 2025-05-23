Senzo Mchunu: ‘We respect America, but not Trump’s genocide lies about South Africa'

Minister Senzo Mchunu dismisses claims of genocide in South Africa as totally unfounded,stressing respect for the US but rejecting false narratives that distort tragic farm murders into genocide accusations.

Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, has rejected claims of a so-called "genocide" taking place in the country, particularly against the farming community.

These claims, recently echoed by US President Donald Trump, have been labelled as "totally unfounded and totally unsubstantiated" by the minister.

“We have respect for the United States of America as a country. We have respect for the people of the United States and we have respect for the President of the United States, President Donald Trump. But we have no respect for his genocide story whatsoever,” Mchunu said in a media briefing.

Mchunu noted that reputable media outlets in the US, the UK, and South Africa have all expressed doubt over the validity of these genocide allegations.

“We welcome that,” he said. South Africa is a full democratic state, with a lot of NGOs, NPOs and free media, he said.

“They would have run headlines both locally and abroad on seeing the first sign of a genocide.”