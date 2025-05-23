Nkabane calls for public nominations for SETA chairpersons following controversial appointments

Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane has given the members of the public wishing to make nominations for appointments of the chairpersons of the boards of Sector Education and Training Authorities until June 12. Image: Sibonelo Ngcobo / Independent Newspapers

Higher Education Minister Nobuhle Nkabane has called on members of the public to nominate chairpersons for the 21 Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA) boards. This call comes hot on the heels of widespread outrage over a leaked list of appointments that saw several ANC-aligned individuals being selected for the key chairperson positions.

Among the controversial appointees were former KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and Buyambo Mantashe, son of ANC national chairperson and Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources Gwede Mantashe. The backlash from civil society and political parties forced Nkabane to withdraw the appointments and initiate a fresh process for nomination.

At the time of the withdrawal of the appointments earlier this month, Nkabane had undertaken to re-open the nominations for a limited run of seven days and also establish a new independent panel to process the nominations and recommend candidates. In a notice published on Thursday, Nkabane invited nominations for the appointments of chairpersons of the boards for 21 SETAs.

“Interested stakeholders in the relevant sectors are invited to nominate suitably qualified candidates in possession of NQF level 8 qualification coupled with, amongst others, a blend of knowledge, skills, and experience required for the effective functioning of the SETA,” she said. Nkabane also said competent candidates should preferably have an extensive wealth of sectoral knowledge, technical experience, and leadership capability.

“Preference will be given to people with disabilities, youth, and women during the nomination within policy and legislative context.” Nkabane said candidates who were nominated in response to the previous Gazette may be renominated if they are still willing to be considered for appointment as SETA chairpersons.

The newly appointed chairpersons will assume their duties from the date of appointment until March 2030. Nkabane said those wishing to make nominations have until June 12.

The notice for nominations came days after the Higher Education Portfolio Committee postponed a meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday. The meeting was postponed due to the unavailability of an alternative venue, as the original venue was used as a lock-up facility in preparation for Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Budget speech.

Committee chairperson Tebogo Letsie said the meeting was to discuss Nkabane’s decision to withdraw the appointments of SETA chairpersons and to restart the appointment process. “This meeting with the minister is of critical importance. It must take place as soon as possible to ensure the committee fully understands the rationale behind the decision to restart the appointment process,” Letsie said.