Navigating US-SA Relations: Perspectives from Former Ambassador Welile Nhlapo

Insights from former ambassador Welile Nhlapo on President Ramaphosa’s US Visit and Its Implications for South Africa Image: Supplied

Former South African ambassador to the United States, Welile Nhlapo, has shared his perspective on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent visit to the US, which has generated cautious optimism and concern among analysts and diplomatic observers. The visit included high-level meetings, notably a contentious encounter with former US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, sparking widespread debate about the future of US-South Africa relations. President Ramaphosa’s delegation met with Trump during the visit, whose remarks drew significant attention and criticism. Trump questioned South Africa’s domestic policies and made allegations of genocide against the white minority—comments that many viewed as provocative and unfounded. These statements inflamed tensions and cast a shadow over ongoing diplomatic efforts, raising questions about the tone and direction of engagement between the two nations.

Broader Implications for US-South Africa Relations Reflecting on these developments, Nhlapo offered insights into the evolving dynamics of US-South Africa relations amid shifting American domestic politics. He explained, “The president uses the term ‘reset of the relations’—many factors influence this. From my understanding, especially during the Bush and Obama administrations, and more recently with the rise of the ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) movement, domestic political shifts in the US significantly impact foreign policy and diplomatic engagements.” He emphasised that South Africa must carefully navigate the current US political landscape, which is characterised by a focus on ‘America First’ policies. “Trump’s core support base and his nationalistic approach mean South Africa must adapt to these new realities in trade and diplomacy,” Nhlapo added.

Balancing Principles with Pragmatism The former ambassador highlighted the importance of South Africa maintaining its diplomatic principles while being pragmatic about engaging with an increasingly domestically driven US administration. “South Africa needs to recognise these changing diplomatic dynamics and adjust its approach accordingly,” he said. “Understanding the US’s evolving priorities, especially around trade, foreign policy, and domestic politics, is crucial for effective engagement.” When asked how South Africa should navigate this complex environment, Nhlapo stressed the importance of strategic diplomacy that aligns with the country’s long-term development goals. "We must ensure that our foreign policy reflects our national interests—whether attracting investment, promoting regional stability, or defending our stance on global issues like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is of great importance; we must defend humanity."

Investment and Economic Considerations The conversation also touched on recent reports suggesting President Ramaphosa may have acquiesced to Elon Musk’s call to review Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) regulations to facilitate Musk’s entry into the South African market. Nhlapo noted that such shifts could have broader implications for South African companies operating across Africa, including Vodacom and MTN. “We need to attract investments that align with our development agenda,” he said. “Megaprojects and large-scale investments are essential, but they must serve our national interests and sustainable growth objectives.” He further observed that the US-South Africa engagement offers opportunities if approached strategically. “South Africa’s comparative advantages—such as its infrastructure, skilled human capital, and resource base—remain relevant,” he remarked. “However, we must also be attuned to the changing priorities of the US administration, especially regarding trade policies and foreign relations.”

South Africa’s Position on Middle East and Global Conflicts Regarding South Africa’s stance on the Israel-Palestine war and its position amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Nhlapo reaffirmed the country’s principled approach. “Our actions and position on the Gaza conflict reflect our commitment to international law and human rights. We believe in defending all humanity and engaging in diplomatic efforts that promote peace,” he stated. He called for strategic engagement moving forward. “We must understand shifts in US policy and adapt accordingly. Our development agenda—focused on social housing, education, and economic growth—must remain central, even as we navigate these turbulent diplomatic waters.”